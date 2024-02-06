Doctors warn of complications after bariatric surgery





Michele PaduanoBBC Midlands Health Correspondent pinky jolly Pinky Jolie requires morphine six times a day due to pain after surgery Surgeons have warned that patients traveling abroad for bariatric surgery are increasingly returning home with complications due to long waiting lists for bariatric surgery in the UK. Rishi Singhal, who is based in Birmingham, said three patients who had suffered complications from surgeries in Turkey were discussed at the hospital last week. Singhal also said that Heartlands Hospital had treated three patients in the last month. Another surgeon said he observed nerve damage in patients after surgery. Dr. David Nichol, a neurologist, said he saw two such patients in the same week after obesity health tourism. The General Medical Council (GMC) has announced that it will write to the Turkish government on how UK patients are recruited for surgery. Dr Nicol said patients had reported to the GMC that they were being encouraged to enroll for surgery while attending a conference in a hotel in the UK. pinky jolly Dr Singhal said people were going abroad to undergo bariatric surgery because of long waiting lists in the UK. Mr Singhal said obesity health tourism has been made worse by lockdown in the UK and longer waiting times for NHS surgeries. Desperate people are traveling to Turkey, where treatment costs a quarter of the cost of private surgery in the UK. “Seven or eight years ago, we were getting about one complication from Turkey every six weeks, but now it's one a week,” Singhal said. He said most leaks become infected and cause serious problems over time. Pinky Jolie requires morphine six times a day for pain and has been forced to be tube fed as she cannot eat at all after undergoing surgery in Turkey in November 2022. “The pain was unbearable.” She was hospitalized for a total of three months on IV antibiotics, had eight CT scans, six endoscopies, and one major surgery. “As soon as I woke up, I had excruciating pain,” she said. “I knew something was wrong.” Ms Singhal believes the NHS had to spend £100,000 on her treatment, with the surgery costing her £2,100 less. He is examining her after doctors in Liverpool ruled out further surgery. He said the surgery to improve her condition would be complex and potentially life-threatening due to the extent of damage to her gastric system. The cash she paid for the surgery and accommodation will not cover the disposable instruments used during the surgery in the UK. Dr Rishi Singhal said the number of patients returning home with complications is increasing. Dr Singhal said treatment for complications from overseas was having an impact on the number of surgeries available to British patients. Dr Nicol, who works for the same trust, said in his 22-year career he had never seen neuropathy, or damage to a patient's nerve endings, caused by bariatric surgery. This can happen if the stomach is too small (a recognized complication of surgery) or if the patient is unable to get enough vitamins and minerals, he said. Both of the patients he examined had undergone surgery overseas. “This can affect a patient's ability to walk, and in some cases the damage may be irreversible,” he says. Both doctors are calling for stricter regulations on bariatric surgery in Turkey. Dr. David Nichol said he's never seen nerve damage from bariatric surgery before. Regarding how patients are recruited, Dr Nicol said: “This is a gray area. If a doctor is not registered with the General Medical Council, they cannot practice in the UK.” Dr Singhal said it was unlikely to prevent people from traveling abroad as long as waiting lists existed, but UK authorities needed to scrutinize overseas hospitals so they could get a better idea of ​​where patients were safe to go. He said there is. Follow BBC West Midlands Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-birmingham-68204979 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos