MMR vaccine campaign begins in Northern Ireland





Getty Images The World Health Organization recommends that 95% of children receive both doses of the MMR vaccine by age 5 Public Health Agency Northern Ireland (PHA) has launched a mumps, measles and rubella (MMR) vaccine catch-up campaign to prevent the spread of the disease. Measles cases have been on the rise in the UK and parts of Europe in recent weeks. However, no cases have been detected in Northern Ireland since 2017. The PHA said vaccination rates in Northern Ireland had fallen in recent years, with vaccination rates below the recommended 95%. This is the level recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Almost 89% of children in Northern Ireland have received their first MMR jab, but fewer have received their second dose, with only 85% of children fully vaccinated by the age of five. The first and second doses of the MMR jab are now available to anyone aged 12 months to 25 years who have not yet been vaccinated. Getty Images Symptoms of measles include high fever and a patchy rash. PHA public health consultant Louise Flanagan said measles was one of the most contagious diseases in the world. “The diseases these vaccines protect against can be life-altering and even fatal,” she says. “Vaccines are proven to be safe and have been in use since the early 1980s. No parent would want this on their child, especially when these diseases are easily preventable.” Children under the age of five can receive the vaccine through their GP practice, and children between the ages of six and 25 can attend their GP practice. HSC Trust Vaccination Clinic. British Medical Association GP Alan Stout said he and other GPs welcomed the MMR vaccination campaign. Dr Stout said many general practitioners had never seen a case of measles. “As with many infectious diseases, it can be mild in some cases, but it can also be severe with serious complications,” he said. He added that in addition to rising numbers of infections and falling vaccinations, there were “worrying trends across the UK”. “This is going to be an issue in Northern Ireland and is extremely important for people who are eligible to be vaccinated and protected,” he said. What is MMR vaccine? MMR vaccination is routinely offered as two separate courses. The first vaccination is given at the age of 1 year, and the second vaccination is given at the age of 3 years and 4 months. After administering both MMRs, 99% of people will be protected from measles and rubella and 88% will be protected from mumps. What are the symptoms of measles? Common symptoms of measles include high fever, sore and red eyes, coughing, and sneezing. Small white spots may also appear inside the mouth. A patchy red or brown rash usually appears on the face and behind the ears after a few days, then spreads to other parts of the body. Measles usually clears up within 7 to 10 days. However, complications can include pneumonia, meningitis, blindness, and seizures. Infants, young children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk.

