Preterm birth rates have increased by 12% over the past decade, but why?
- Preterm birth rates in the United States have increased by 12% over the past decade, but it's unclear why, according to a new report from the CDC.
- Experts say a myriad of factors may be contributing to the increase, including pregnancy at an older age and chronic health conditions such as obesity.
- Abortion bans may be a contributing factor to preterm birth rates in certain states, particularly those with limited access to quality prenatal care.
- Racial disparities and racism may be associated with preterm birth, as increased stress can affect gestational age.
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that preterm birth rates are rising in the United States.
Over the past eight years, rates of preterm birth and preterm birth have increased by 12% and 20%, respectively. The proportion of term births decreased by 6%, and the rate of late and postterm births decreased by 28%.
During the 2020-2022 pandemic period, preterm births continued to increase, although there were fluctuations in preterm birth rates, term birth rates, and late and late birth rates.
“This important information shows that preterm birth remains a major challenge in modern obstetrics in the United States and helps us determine management options that have the potential to optimize obstetric care and minimize off-label preterm birth. requires further investigation.” Dr. Elan Bornsteinvice president of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, told Healthline.
“Efforts to screen and identify patients at risk of spontaneous disease premature birth And interventions that can potentially reduce this risk are important. ”
The report also calls for increased caution for pregnant people who are at risk of or living with certain diseases. chronic disease to monitor and improve their health status Prenatal care.
The cause of the increase remains unclear and we can only speculate for now, as the CDC report does not mention the reasons or signs of preterm birth.
Bornstein cites several reasons that can cause both spontaneous and iatrogenic increases. [planned] Premature births include:
- Pregnancy at an older age
- Delayed or missed prenatal care
- obesity
- high blood pressure
- other complications
“The report showed that the biggest change was in delivery at 37 weeks (42% increase), which was increased in women with certain high-risk conditions to reduce potential maternal or fetal complications “This may reflect current good practice of delivering babies at 37 weeks,” Bornstein explained. .
In some cases, iatrogenic premature birth scheduled before 37 weeks for medical reasons due to maternal or fetal conditions; pregnancy complicationsBornstein added, may be necessary to protect the person giving birth and the baby.
Additionally, many people delay childbearing until later in life due to many factors that vary depending on individual circumstances.
He said that in medical terms, people who become pregnant at the age of 35 or older are called “older maternal age.'' Dr. Kesia GaitherMPH, is double board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and maternal-fetal medicine, and is director of perinatal services/maternal-fetal medicine at NYC Health + Hospitals in Lincoln, Bronx.
“As we age, the risk of associated comorbidities increases, including: chronic hypertensiondiabetes, obesity,” Gaither told Healthline.
“These comorbidities, particularly hypertension, can increase the risk of preterm birth. The incidence of preeclampsia increases with age – the treatment for preeclampsia is delivery – so iatrogenic preterm birth It happens often.”
Pregnancy at an older maternal age is becoming increasingly common and is associated with symptoms such as: multiple risks.
Dr. Bornstein noted that older mothers, especially those over 40, are at higher risk for obstetric complications, including:
“They are also more likely to have underlying medical complications (e.g., high blood pressure, diabetes) and are at higher risk during pregnancy than younger patients, who need optimization for these conditions.” Bornstein said.
According to medical experts, ban on abortion Preterm birth rates may worsen, especially in southern and western states.
“Mothers at extremely high risk [who] You may have become pregnant unintentionally and otherwise chose to have an abortion. [may] If early delivery is necessary due to health problems.woman with [an] “Unwanted pregnancies can lead to decreased motivation and lack of access to quality prenatal care,” Bornstein added.
“In certain cases of multiple pregnancies (especially triplets (above), fetal reduction is an important intervention to reduce preterm birth rates and optimize outcomes. “It's not legal to do this under the abortion ban,” he pointed out.
The report highlights racial disparities between blacks and their white and Hispanic counterparts.
“Racial disparities are another mediating factor that increases the risk of infectious disease. early labor pains” Gaither said.
“Racism causes stress. Stress triggers the continued production of stress hormones. cortisol, [which] Affects immune capacity, blood pressure regulation, uterine contractility, and ability to stop bleeding. Constant stress creates a 'weathering' effect on non-white women's life experiences, which impacts their overall health,” Gaither added.
“What we're seeing among non-white women and their perinatal outcomes reflect what they experience on a daily basis due to the effects of racism,” Gaither explained.
“In addition to that dynamic, racial prejudice “In a medical setting where the voices of non-white women are ignored and marginalized, it's no wonder that the pathology of disease among this particular group of women is suddenly gaining attention,” she noted.
racism and racial disparity Gaither said these are public health threats with intergenerational effects, affecting not only pregnant people but also their offspring.
Prematurity or preterm birth can affect a newborn's health and cause dysfunction in areas such as:
- ophthalmology
- lung
- hematology
- central nervous system
- gastrointestinal health
Preterm birth rates in the United States have increased over the past decade, according to a new report.
There are many possible reasons for the increase in preterm births, including pregnancy at older ages, obesity, and lack of prenatal care.
Abortion bans, racial disparities, and racism may also contribute to higher rates of preterm birth.
If you're pregnant or trying to get pregnant and have a chronic health condition, talk to your doctor or gynecologist to make sure you get the prenatal care you need.
