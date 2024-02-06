Health
Cannabis use is associated with anxiety diagnosis, worsening of anxiety disorders: Ontario study
Camille Baines, Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 5, 2024 at 9:42 PM ET
Last updated on Monday, February 5, 2024 9:43 PM ET
Cannabis use may increase your risk of developing a new anxiety disorder or worsen existing anxiety, a large Ontario study suggests.
The study looked at health data for 12 million people from January 2008 to March 2019 and found that 27.5 percent of people who visited an emergency room for cannabis use developed an anxiety disorder for the first time within three years. It turned out that it did.
By comparison, 5.6 percent of the general population sought help for anxiety in an ER or outpatient setting over a three-year period, said lead author Dr. Daniel Mylan, an adjunct scientist at research institute ICES.
Mylan, a researcher at the Bruyère Institute and a clinical fellow at the Ottawa Hospital, said cannabis users can end up in the emergency room for multiple reasons, including hallucinations, extreme highs and disorientation, and withdrawal symptoms. He said there is.
“They may have had some mental health concerns, were quite depressed, and were also smoking cannabis very frequently. “Not a single person went to the emergency room because of this,” he said.
The study did not include data on how much cannabis patients used or what a safe amount is, but Mylan said the patients were moderate to heavy users. He said it was likely that he was either under the influence of drugs, or on some type of powerful drug, or both.
Researchers also found that 12.3% of cannabis users with pre-existing anxiety but no record of hospitalization visited the emergency room or were hospitalized due to worsening anxiety symptoms.
The study, published Monday in The Lancet's open-access journal eClinical Medicine, found that while people of all ages have a higher risk of developing a new anxiety disorder after a cannabis-related emergency department visit, the risk is particularly high for 24 It is said that the incidence was higher among men up to 20 years of age.
Although some people may self-medicate using cannabis to relieve anxiety, Mylan said there is no solid evidence that cannabis is effective for that purpose.
“If you have cannabis use or mental health issues, the first place to start is to get your primary care provider to understand what is going on. “We understand that there are challenges in accessing primary care in parts of this country,” he said.
“An alarming sign emerging from the data is that there is, on average, a very strong association between patterns of cannabis use that require emergency room care and the development of anxiety disorders.” Mylan said, adding that psychosis and schizophrenia are some of the conditions that have been studied for some time. Associated with heavy cannabis use.
The findings suggest that more discussion is needed about the potential link between cannabis use and mental health, especially for people who are more likely to develop anxiety disorders due to exacerbation of anxiety or excessive use. He said that.
A 2022 Health Canada telephone survey of 21,690 people aged 16 and over found that nearly half of respondents had not been aware of any cannabis education campaigns or public health messages in the past 12 months. It has been found.
About 35% of people who reported using cannabis in the past 30 days said they were high for 1 to 2 hours on a typical day. The highest usage rates were among 20-year-olds and 24-year-olds.
Shea Wood, who specializes in cannabis and mental health as part of her work with the Canadian Center on Drug Use and Addiction, said occasional cannabis use will have minimal impact on most people when it comes to anxiety disorders. .
“However, early use of cannabis is associated with more psychiatric symptoms, so it is important for young people to delay cannabis use as much as possible,” she said in an email to The Canadian Press.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cp24.com/news/cannabis-use-linked-to-anxiety-diagnoses-worsened-anxiety-disorders-ontario-study-1.6757299
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cannabis use is associated with anxiety diagnosis, worsening of anxiety disorders: Ontario study
- Meet the richest man in Bollywood, who once made and sold toothbrushes, one decision changed his life, his net worth is…
- 22-year-old Deschambault Lake, Sask., man charged with second-degree murder: RCMP
- Xi Jinping's tightening grip: the challenges multiply – Novinite.com
- Steven Tyler reprimanded by daughter Mia for violating speaking ban | Entertainment
- SA-U19:111/2 (27.3) | Live cricket score | IND-U19 vs SA-U19 | u-19 cwc 2024
- Comerica Prom Dress Program Party for Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas/Collin County
- Dr Lowitja ODonoghue AC CBE DSG
- When most Americans want to see a verdict on Trump's election subversion case
- With just one word 'lover,' Trump uses a familiar template to fine-tune his investigators
- Build a lot of infrastructure, why did Jokowi's logistics report drop?
- Disney's Hollywood Studios' New “Discovery Series” Starbucks Espresso Cup Arrives at Walt Disney World