Cannabis use is associated with anxiety diagnosis, worsening of anxiety disorders: Ontario study







Camille Baines, Canadian Press



















Cannabis use may increase your risk of developing a new anxiety disorder or worsen existing anxiety, a large Ontario study suggests.

The study looked at health data for 12 million people from January 2008 to March 2019 and found that 27.5 percent of people who visited an emergency room for cannabis use developed an anxiety disorder for the first time within three years. It turned out that it did.

By comparison, 5.6 percent of the general population sought help for anxiety in an ER or outpatient setting over a three-year period, said lead author Dr. Daniel Mylan, an adjunct scientist at research institute ICES.

Mylan, a researcher at the Bruyère Institute and a clinical fellow at the Ottawa Hospital, said cannabis users can end up in the emergency room for multiple reasons, including hallucinations, extreme highs and disorientation, and withdrawal symptoms. He said there is.

“They may have had some mental health concerns, were quite depressed, and were also smoking cannabis very frequently. “Not a single person went to the emergency room because of this,” he said.

The study did not include data on how much cannabis patients used or what a safe amount is, but Mylan said the patients were moderate to heavy users. He said it was likely that he was either under the influence of drugs, or on some type of powerful drug, or both.

Researchers also found that 12.3% of cannabis users with pre-existing anxiety but no record of hospitalization visited the emergency room or were hospitalized due to worsening anxiety symptoms.

The study, published Monday in The Lancet's open-access journal eClinical Medicine, found that while people of all ages have a higher risk of developing a new anxiety disorder after a cannabis-related emergency department visit, the risk is particularly high for 24 It is said that the incidence was higher among men up to 20 years of age.

Although some people may self-medicate using cannabis to relieve anxiety, Mylan said there is no solid evidence that cannabis is effective for that purpose.

“If you have cannabis use or mental health issues, the first place to start is to get your primary care provider to understand what is going on. “We understand that there are challenges in accessing primary care in parts of this country,” he said.

“An alarming sign emerging from the data is that there is, on average, a very strong association between patterns of cannabis use that require emergency room care and the development of anxiety disorders.” Mylan said, adding that psychosis and schizophrenia are some of the conditions that have been studied for some time. Associated with heavy cannabis use.

The findings suggest that more discussion is needed about the potential link between cannabis use and mental health, especially for people who are more likely to develop anxiety disorders due to exacerbation of anxiety or excessive use. He said that.

A 2022 Health Canada telephone survey of 21,690 people aged 16 and over found that nearly half of respondents had not been aware of any cannabis education campaigns or public health messages in the past 12 months. It has been found.

About 35% of people who reported using cannabis in the past 30 days said they were high for 1 to 2 hours on a typical day. The highest usage rates were among 20-year-olds and 24-year-olds.

Shea Wood, who specializes in cannabis and mental health as part of her work with the Canadian Center on Drug Use and Addiction, said occasional cannabis use will have minimal impact on most people when it comes to anxiety disorders. .

“However, early use of cannabis is associated with more psychiatric symptoms, so it is important for young people to delay cannabis use as much as possible,” she said in an email to The Canadian Press.