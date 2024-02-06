The Science Behind the Winter Blues: Understanding Seasonal Affective Disorder

What is Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)?

This article takes a thorough look at Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), also known as the “January Blues,” and attempts to uncover what underlies winter depression.

We provide comprehensive insight into the causes, symptoms, prevalence, and current treatments of this seasonal psychological condition.

Image credit: SunCity/Shutterstock.com

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), also known as the “January blues,” is a seasonal mood disorder that occurs during the change of seasons.1 It mainly occurs during the transition period from autumn to winter and causes significant psychological distress to those affected. 1

Unlike other mood disorders, SAD is primarily caused by the cyclical changes in seasons throughout the year. 1 Research suggests that changes in sunlight exposure are the main cause of SAD. 1

The study suggests that reduced sunlight levels in winter disrupt an individual's circadian rhythm, the innate “internal clock” that controls many functions of the body, thereby starting the pathological process of SAD. A hypothesis has been made. 1

Research on seasonal affective disorder (SAD) suggests that a lack of sunlight during the fall and winter months can lead to symptoms of depression.1 This is due to the effect of reduced sunlight on circadian rhythms and the regulation of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and hormones such as melatonin.1

As the days get shorter from fall to winter, there is less sunlight and our circadian rhythms are disrupted.1 These rhythms are essential for regulating numerous physiological processes, including sleep and mood.1

These are essentially our biological clocks, which govern our biological patterns on a 24-hour cycle. Disruptions to these rhythms can cause changes in mood and energy levels, often leading to symptoms of SAD.1

In addition, decreased sunlight is thought to affect serotonin and melatonin, two important molecules that regulate mood.2 Commonly known as the “feel good” hormone, serotonin plays an important role in maintaining mood balance.

Research has shown that reduced exposure to sunlight increases the expression of SERT, a protein that transports serotonin, which can reduce serotonin levels and ultimately reduce serotonin availability. It is suggested.2

At the same time, the dark months also increase the production of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep.2 This surge in melatonin disrupts sleep patterns and causes feelings of lethargy, further worsening SAD symptoms.2

Data shows that winter depression is more prevalent in women than men, with women up to twice as likely to be diagnosed with winter depression.1 Additionally, SAD typically begins in early adulthood, with higher risk and severity observed in individuals younger than 30 years.1

It is important to note that approximately 20% of people with SAD have a close relative with SAD, and SAD is more common in people with major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder.3

SAD exhibits a wide range of symptoms that overlap significantly with major unipolar depression.Four However, the key difference is the seasonal pattern. The most frequently reported symptoms of SAD include persistently depressed mood, significant anhedonia, feelings of guilt or low self-esteem, trouble sleeping, changes in appetite, and low energy.Four

People with January blues often experience symptoms of winter depression, such as increased sleep, appetite, and weight gain, which are inconsistent with typical features of nonseasonal major depression.3

Understanding the prevalence and impact of SAD is important because research shows that people who suffer from SAD can experience significant impairments in quality of life.2 It is associated with limited work performance, decreased cognitive ability, and increased healthcare utilization.2

Data reflecting the global pattern of SAD prevalence show that there is a correlation between latitude and its prevalence, increasing as people move away from the equator.1

Areas closer to the equator report fewer cases of SAD. This is associated with longer daylight hours and less pronounced seasonal variations in day length.1

More cases of SAD are reported in regions with colder climates. This is caused by prolonged exposure to limited light and an indoor lifestyle.Five However, SAD can also occur in the summer, although less frequently.6

This suggests that the relationship between seasons and mental health is complex.6

Management of SAD includes phototherapy, drug therapy, psychotherapy.Four

One of the treatments used is light therapy, which aims to recreate the environmental conditions of non-winter months.Four

This treatment uses a specially designed light box that emits bright light and requires exposure to that light for at least 20 minutes a day, usually in the morning.Four

Psychotherapy, especially cognitive behavioral therapy, is an effective treatment for SAD.7 Bupropion, which includes Aplenzin and Wellbutrin, are the antidepressants most commonly used to treat SAD.8

Additionally, because the body's ability to produce vitamin D depends on exposure to UVB light, vitamin D supplements are often prescribed for SAD patients.8

Image credit: F01 PHOTO/Shutterstock.com

lifestyle choices

Seasonal fluctuations can have a significant impact on the onset and severity of SAD. Evidence suggests that lifestyle choices such as diet, exercise, and sleep patterns can also change the symptoms of this condition.9

Certain dietary components can affect the biochemical balance in the brain, affecting mood and cognition, thereby worsening or reducing symptoms of depression.Ten

For example, a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids has a protective effect because it modulates pro-inflammatory cytokines and their effects on the central nervous system.Ten

Similarly, regular exercise produces antidepressant effects by promoting the release of endorphins and increasing neurogenesis in certain areas of the brain.9,11

Adequate sleep also plays an important role in the development of SAD. Ensuring a proper sleep schedule and restoring your circadian rhythm can reduce symptoms.9

In conclusion, although the biological causes of SAD are still under investigation, evidence suggests that adding lifestyle changes to standard therapeutic interventions may be useful.

