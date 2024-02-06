Even in the era of GLP-1 agonists, food choices still matter for health

For patients who struggle to lose excess weight through lifestyle changes alone, GLP-1 receptor agonists, sold as Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro, are an innovative way to reduce morbidity and mortality. Introduced as a replacement product.

“The excitement about a new class of powerful weight loss drugs is very understandable. A drug that can achieve 15% to 20% weight loss really opens up a world of possibilities for many people,” says AMA member and preventive cardiologist. said Stephen DeVries, MD, executive director of the education nonprofit. Gapples Institute In Chicago.

However, it's important not to lose sight of the continued value of a high-quality diet.

“Now that these highly effective new drugs are available, the question is: Does food choice still matter? And the answer is a resounding yes.” Dr. DeVriesis also an adjunct professor of nutrition at Harvard University's TH Chan School of Public Health.

in podcast distributed by AMA Ed Hub™is an online platform with high-quality CME/MOC from many trusted sources that supports lifelong learning for physicians and other medical professionals. We explained why health outcomes are not guaranteed.

The quality of the food is noteworthy The quality of the food is noteworthy

New intake patient weight loss drugs And when you see dramatic results, you might think your food choices aren't as important as they once were, Dr. DeVries says.

GLP-1 agonists are highly effective treatments for weight loss, he said. However, diet quality “remains a significant concern for everyone, including those taking new weight loss drugs.”

a Collaborative Research on the Burden of Disease in the United States We investigated 17 risk factors contributing to death. Poor diet was found to be the biggest risk factor for death and warrants further attention.

Be careful of cardiovascular events Be careful of cardiovascular events

Other studies have pointed to the benefits of a healthy diet and its role in reducing morbidity and cardiovascular disease, including in patients who are considered a healthy weight.

A Swedish study followed 79,000 people stratified by body mass index (BMI) for 17 years to examine the association between adherence to a Mediterranean-style diet and mortality. A Mediterranean-style diet focuses on eating vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, whole grains, and small amounts of dairy products, and reduces your intake of red and processed meat.

Even among participants with a BMI between 20 and 25, those who consumed the lowest quality diet had a 60% overall risk of death compared to those who adhered the most to a healthy Mediterranean diet. They had a 76% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. style diet.

Dr. DeVries also said, “Even the healthiest diets could not eliminate the additional risk of cardiovascular mortality associated with obesity. The ideal situation would be to have a healthy weight and a healthy diet.” It’s about having both.”

Another study followed 30,000 participants for 16 years. The researchers used alternative healthy eating indicators to measure diet quality and studied this alongside its association with BMI and cardiovascular disease.

“After adjusting for covariates in people of normal weight, a healthy diet reduced the risk of developing cardiovascular disease by 21% compared to people who ate the least healthy diet,” Dr. DeVries said. Stated.

What doctors should tell patients What doctors should tell patients

Dr. DeVries stressed to doctors prescribing weight loss drugs that “no matter what your weight, the quality of your diet is still important.”

Physicians should position high-quality eating as a long-term goal, even for patients who have achieved their weight loss goals.

“Patients need to know that the foods they eat are just as important to their health as the foods they avoid,” he advised. This may be especially important for patients experiencing side effects from new medications, such as nausea or indifference to food.

“We don't know if or how people will recover, but given that there is a chance that people can get off their medications and maintain their weight loss, it is important to establish and maintain healthy eating patterns during the period. It's going to be important to “the amount of time you're taking the drug,'' Dr. DeVries said. “Even for patients who continue to take medications indefinitely, a high-quality diet will be essential for optimal health and longevity,” he added.

Podcast episodes are part of “.medicine with a fork“Nutrition-focused series from Gapples Institute previewing more comprehensive, self-paced CME courses.”Nutrition for health and longevity: What every doctor needs to know. ”