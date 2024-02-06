Kirklees Council offers drop-in clinic for measles injections





Written by Abigail MarloweLocal Democracy Reporting Service Getty Images Kirklees Council will offer free jabs at pop-up clinic this week Drop-in clinics for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination will be offered in parts of West Yorkshire as cases rise. This was announced after figures revealed that current vaccination levels in Kirklees are below the level required for herd immunity. The number of measles cases in West Yorkshire has quadrupled, according to government figures. The council said it wanted to “encourage” families to be protected. Jackie Ramsay, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, said: “Measles is not just a childhood disease and can be serious at any age. “To achieve herd immunity, community vaccination coverage must exceed 95%.” Herd immunity is a scientific term that describes the point at which a population becomes protected from a disease because enough people have been vaccinated or have been infected with the disease and developed antibodies. Statistics covering the period April 2021 to March 2022 show that 91.5% of children aged 24 months in Kirklees received their first of two vaccinations. There is. Local Democracy Reporting Service. The proportion of 5-year-old children who received the first vaccination was 94.9%, but only 90.6% of 5-year-old children received both the first and second vaccination. Health and Safety Executive figures show there have been four confirmed cases of measles in Kirklees since the start of the year. However, in the week ending January 21, four suspected cases were reported across West Yorkshire, rising to 16 the following week. This highly contagious disease can spread rapidly among unvaccinated people, especially in settings such as daycare centers and schools. After administering both MMRs, 99% of people will be protected from measles and rubella and 88% will be protected from mumps. “We want to encourage families to come forward and receive protection,” Ms Ramsay said. He said a community health van will be visiting Tesco in Bradford Road, Batley, from 16:30 GMT to 18:30 GMT on Wednesday, where staff will be offering free jabs. It will also be held at Dewsbury Town Hall on Saturday from 10:00 GMT to 11:00 GMT. Follow BBC Yorkshire Facebook, X (old Twitter) and Instagram.Send your story ideas to [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-leeds-68220747 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos