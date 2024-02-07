Drug crackdowns on “magic mushrooms” have increased significantly in recent years, research reveals: Shots

. Craig Mitchell Dyer/Associated Press

In recent years, there has been growing interest in psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient found in “magic mushrooms” or “shrooms,” as a potentially beneficial treatment for mental health conditions. At the same time, the number of mushroom drug busts increased significantly from 2017 to 2022, with the amount of hallucinogens seized by law enforcement more than tripling, a new study finds.

“What these results show is that the availability of shrooms is probably increasing,” he says. joseph palmaran epidemiologist at New York University Langone Health and lead author of a new study published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

It said the findings come at a time when the country is undergoing a “psychedelic renaissance.” Dr.Joshua Siegel from Washington University in St. Louis was not involved in the new study.

According to Professor Siegel, who studies how psychedelics affect the human brain, there is growing societal and scientific interest in the potential therapeutic effects of psychedelics for a variety of mental and behavioral health issues. It is said that there is. At the same time, a small number of states have already decriminalized psychedelics, and many more are considering similar measures.

The new study is “an important part of the bigger picture of where we're going as a nation” when it comes to psychedelics, Siegel said. “It's important to understand what's going on medically. It's important to understand what's going on recreationally and legally.”

The total amount of mushrooms seized by law enforcement agencies across the U.S. rose from nearly 500 pounds in 2017 to more than 1,800 pounds in 2022, according to a new study. The West had the largest amount seized (42.6% of the total), followed by a close second. Midwest (41.8%).

“The highest overall weight of seizures was in the West,” Paramar said. “And I don't think it's a coincidence that a lot of the more liberal policies are starting to take effect there.”

That's because such liberal policies may not legalize the sale of psychedelic drugs, he explains. “So if you have a store that has hundreds of pounds of mushrooms, it's probably violating the law in some way. There are also large-scale cultivation operations that are being busted.”

The results also suggest “increasing demand for this drug,” it said. Dr.Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), was not involved in the NIDA-funded research. “Sellers can sell their products because more people use them.”

Recent surveys and studies have shown that the use of psychedelic drugs like psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in mushrooms, has increased in recent years. In a study published in 2022, We found that psilocybin use increased from 2002 to 2019, primarily by users aged 26 and older.And data from Substance Abuse and Mental Health Bureau Psilocybin is the most popular plant-based psychedelic drug in the United States, with studies suggesting that in 2022, more than 11% of individuals over the age of 12 reported having used the drug.

Paralleling the rise in psychedelic use and the wave of states decriminalizing the drug, there has also been increased investment in research into the potential therapeutic benefits of psychedelics.

“Depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, [and] It's for addiction treatment,” Volkow said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved psilocybin for therapeutic use. But clinical trials have shown promising results, Volkow said.

“This clinical trial is very interesting, for example on the use of psilocybin in the treatment of terminally ill patients and severe depression,” she added. “You can't deny that.”

That said, Volkow and Siegel are concerned about the growing number of people using psilocybin, whether recreationally or as a form of self-medication for mental health symptoms.

“I'm not concerned about addiction, because psychedelic drugs are not addictive in classic addiction terms,” ​​Volkow said.

However, early research suggests a risk for psychosis and even suicidal thoughts.

“It can lead to full-blown psychosis,” Volkow said. “And some of these mental illnesses can be quite frightening.” Some mental illnesses can lead to suicide or impulsive behavior that leads to suicide, she says.

Borkow is also concerned about the potential negative effects of combining psilocybin with other drugs and treatments, as this is something that scientists have not yet studied.

Therefore, “we need to be aware that there are certain costs associated with the use of these drugs,” she warns.