Dentist says it's time to rethink pain management





PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Leading dentists say it's time to rethink pain management. As with most areas of life, things are changing and we need to adapt. So future dentists training at the University of Pittsburgh School of Dentistry are learning new ways to prescribe medications after surgery. Inside Salk Hole, future dentists are learning how to deal with tooth pain. Dr. Paul Moore, professor emeritus who teaches pharmacy, says Pitt is part of a major change in pain management. “Years ago, when I was training, graduating in 1973, we were prescribing opioids specifically for wisdom tooth extractions, third molar extractions, which probably affects 4 million children a year. “It means people are getting their wisdom teeth removed,” Moore said. And for many, it's the first time they've experienced the sensation of an opioid. And that can lead to problems that destroy lives and families. “There's a story about a 16- or 18-year-old boy who had his wisdom teeth removed and his 13-year-old brother taking drugs and playing with them and having an overdose reaction. Those stories exist,” Moore said. New guidelines from the American Dental Association hope to change that. Currently, the first line of treatment for young dental patients should be acetaminophen and NSAIDs. “What we found is that in dentistry, where most of the pain is related to inflammation and infection, ibuprofen and other non-steroidal drugs are very effective and certainly not what we prescribe. It's more effective than anything else,” Moore said. And these guidelines also do away with just-in-case prescriptions. At that time, your doctor can write a prescription for you to keep on hand. “I think we rank eighth, which means we prescribe less than 6 percent of the opioids prescribed in the United States,” Moore said. “We still prescribe it to adolescents, and I think that's a very special population.” Moore said he's glad people are starting to realize that these over-the-counter medications are effective in 95% of cases. More from CBS News Megan Schiller



Megan Schiller is an Emmy-nominated journalist who joined KDKA in October 2017. She is excited to return to her hometown and report on her station, which she has watched since her childhood.

