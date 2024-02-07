'Ubiquitous' chemicals linked to increased preterm births, study says





CNN

—



premature birth There is an increasing trendBut experts still don't know why. In a new study, researchers found that synthetic chemicals called phthalates, used in transparent food packaging and personal care products, may be to blame.

Story highlights New study builds on growing evidence suggesting phthalates cause harm Replacing phthalates in the industry is not the solution, experts say Babies born prematurely may be at increased risk of certain diseases as adults

past research We demonstrated that phthalate esters, also known as “Chemicals everywhereThat's because they are hormone disruptors that are extremely common and can affect the function of the life-giving placenta. This organ provides oxygen and nutrients to the developing fetus in the womb.

“Phthalates can also cause inflammation, further destroying the placenta and causing the onset of premature labor. ” Lead author and director Dr. Leonardo Trasande said: Professor of Environmental Pediatrics at NYU Langone Health.

“Research shows that the biggest link to premature birth is due to substances called phthalates found in food packaging. Di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate, or DEHP” Trasande said. “Our new study found that DEHP and three similar chemicals may have been responsible for 5% to 10% of all preterm births in 2018. He could be one of the reasons we’re there.”

of 5% to 10% percentage Approximately 57,000 premature births occurred in the United States in 2018, costing society nearly $4 billion that year alone, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Nature. lancet planetary health.

“This paper focused on the relationship between exposure to individual phthalates and preterm birth. But that's not how people are exposed to the chemicals,” says the Environmental Working Group (EWG) on Toxicology. senior scientist Alexa Friedman said in an email.

“Because they are often exposed to multiple phthalates every day from the products they use, they may actually be at higher risk for preterm birth,” said Friedman, who was not involved in the study. .

The American Chemistry Council, a trade group for U.S. chemical companies, told CNN the report does not establish a causal relationship.

“Not all phthalates are the same, and it is inappropriate to group them together as one class. “The term phthalates refers to phthalates that happen to be structurally similar but functionally similar. “It simply refers to a family of chemicals that are toxicologically distinct from each other,” a spokesperson for the council's High Phthalates Committee wrote in an email.

Approximately 8.4 million tons of phthalates and other plasticizers are consumed worldwide each year. According to industry group European Plasticisers,.

Manufacturers add phthalates to polyvinyl chloride (PVC) consumer products, primarily children's toys, to make the plastic more flexible and less brittle.

Phthalates are also found in detergents. Vinyl flooring, furniture, and shower curtains. Automotive plastic. Lubricants and adhesives. A product that is resistant to rain and dirt. clothes and shoes. There are also many personal care products such as shampoos, soaps, hairsprays, and nail polishes that offer long-lasting scents.

Research has revealed a link to phthalates. childhood obesity, asthma, cardiovascular problems, cancer and reproductive issues like genital malformation and undescended testis baby boy and low sperm count and testosterone level For adult males.

“The Consumer Product Safety Commission will 8 types of phthalates It must be used at levels above 0.1% in the production of children's toys and childcare products,” Trazande said. “However, not all eight types are restricted to food packaging by the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration).”

In response to government or consumer concerns, manufacturers may create new versions of chemicals that are not subject to any restrictions. Using DEHP as an example, DEHP has been replaced by new phthalate esters called diisodecyl phthalate (DiDP), di-n-octyl phthalate (DnOP), and diisononyl phthalate (DiNP).

Are they safer than the originals? That's not what scientists typically discover by spending years and thousands of dollars testing newcomers.

“Why do we think that if we make very small changes to the molecules we're making, the body won't react the same way?” Toxicologist, former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and the National Toxicology Program asked Linda Birnbaum. She wasn't involved with the paper either.

“Phthalates should be regulated as a class of (chemicals). Many of us have been trying to do something about this problem for years,” Birnbaum said in an email.

In a new study, The impact of the National Institutes of Health environment on child health outcomes., or ECHO, a study that examines the impact of early environmental influences on children's health and development. At 69 facilities across the country, pregnant women and newborns are tested and blood, urine and other biological samples are provided for analysis.

The researchers identified 5,006 pregnant women whose urine samples tested positive for various types of phthalates and compared them with their babies' gestational age, birth weight, and birth length at birth. did.

Data was also obtained from 2017-2018. National Health and Nutrition Surveya government program that uses a combination of interviews, physical examinations, and laboratory analysis of biological specimens to assess the health and nutritional status of Americans.

After analyzing the information, Trasande and his co-authors were able to confirm previous studies showing a significant association between DEHP and shorter gestation length and preterm birth.

Interestingly, however, the researchers found that three phthalates that manufacturers replaced DEHP with were actually more dangerous than DEHP when it came to preterm birth.

“When we looked at these alternatives more closely, we found even stronger effects of DiDP, DnOP, and DiNP,” Trasande said. “A lower dose was required to produce the same result of premature birth.”

childbirth is possible premature baby A term pregnancy is 40 weeks or more if it occurs before 37 weeks of pregnancy. Premature birth can put your baby at risk because important organs and parts of the nervous system may not be fully developed.Babies born very early are often hospitalized immediately It helps infants breathe and treats heart, digestive, and brain problems, or when infections cannot be fought off.

Children born prematurely may have vision, hearing, and dental problems as well as intellectual and developmental disabilities as they grow up. According to the Mayo Clinic. Premature babies have cerebral palsy, epilepsy, Mental health disorders such as anxiety, bipolar disorder, and depression.

As an adult, person born early They also have higher blood pressure and cholesterol, have asthma and other respiratory infections, and are more likely to develop type 1 and type 2 diabetes, heart disease, heart failure, and stroke.

Adding up all these medical costs, Trasande and his co-authors estimate the U.S. medical costs and economic productivity losses due to premature birth at “a staggering $3.8 billion,” says EWG's Alexa Friedman. said.

“But the real cost is in the impact on the infant's health,” Friedman said.

According to a policy statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are additional steps that can be taken to reduce exposure to phthalates and other chemicals in food and food packaging products. Food additives and children's health.

“One is to reduce the plastic footprint by using stainless steel or glass containers when possible,” said Trasande, lead author of the AAP statement.

“Avoid heating food or drinks in plastic, such as infant formula or expressed breast milk, in the microwave. Also, avoid putting plastic in the dishwasher, as the heat can leach chemicals. “Because there is,” he added. “Check the type of plastic by looking at the recycling code on the bottom of the product and avoid plastics with recycling code 3, which usually contain phthalates.”

CNN’s Jen Christensen contributed to this article.