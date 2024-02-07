New study strengthens link between PCOS and suicide





Clinical relevance: Researchers in Taiwan have found further evidence that women with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) are more likely to attempt suicide. Previous studies conducted in the United Kingdom and Sweden have also found an association between PCOS and suicidal thoughts, self-harm, and suicide attempts.

PCOS, a common endocrine disorder, is associated with emotional regulation problems, anxiety, depression, and thoughts of self-harm.

Women with PCOS have significantly higher rates of suicide attempts than women without PCOS, highlighting the need for mental health monitoring and support for people with PCOS. Researchers in Taiwan have found evidence that: polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are more likely to try suicide. This new research, published in the latest paper, Annual report of internal medicinesupporting previous research linking PCOS and suicide. According to the 2022 study; England The researchers found that “the presence of a diagnosis of PCOS was associated with an increased prevalence of recent suicidal ideation, non-suicidal self-harm, and future suicidal ideation, as well as self-reported scores on measures of rumination and deviations in emotion regulation strategies.” found that it was associated with an increase in “use.'' The study linked PCOS to suicidal ideation “through the indirect pathway of increased emotion dysregulation, recent suicidal ideation, and NSSI.”

Swedish in 2016 study They found that women suffering from PCOS were 40% more likely to attempt suicide than undiagnosed women. More importantly, the study also showed that siblings share some of that risk. Sisters of people with PCOS have a 16% higher risk of suicide, even if they don't have the same symptoms. Investigating the relationship between PCOS and suicide PCOS is an endocrine disorder that medical experts believe is associated with abnormal emotional regulation, increased levels of anxiety and depression, thoughts of self-harm, and suicidal ideation. PCOS remains the most prevalent endocrine disease worldwide, affecting 8% to 13% of women of reproductive age. It is also the main cause of anovulatory infertility. Typical symptoms include acne, amenorrhea or oligomenorrhoea, hirsutism, obesity, hyperandrogenism, and polycystic ovaries. This cohort study sampled between 1997 and 2012 and included 18,960 women with PCOS. The subjects ranged in age from her 12 years of age to her 64 years, and each had received a diagnosis of PCOS in her lifetime. And none of them had a history of suicide before being diagnosed. Researchers matched the women to 10 control subjects without a diagnosis of PCOS, ovarian disease, or suicide attempts. obvious difference The results weren't entirely unexpected given early scientific research into this association, but they still painted a grim picture. The researchers found that women with PCOS had a 3% suicide attempt rate, compared to a 0.3% suicide attempt rate for women in the control group. “These results highlight the importance of clinician vigilance in monitoring the mental health and suicide risk of patients diagnosed with PCOS,” said the study's lead author, retired from Taipei, Taiwan. writes Mu-Hong Chen, MD, of the Military General Hospital. PCOS data details This increase in self-harm remained constant across age groups, with the exception of young adult women. As a result, the researchers found that suicidality may be “associated with sustained psychological distress, body dissatisfaction, and reproductive concerns in this age group,” which may be associated with career challenges or , I surmised that this was a combination of other problems faced by women at that age, such as relationship problems. . Finally, researchers found that in addition to having an increased risk of suicide, women with PCOS also: Charlson Comorbidity Index scores were higher.

I attempted suicide when I was young.

The time between attempts is reduced.

And the number of all-cause clinical visits is also increasing. “This study highlights the high risk of suicide attempts faced by people with PCOS, even after adjusting for demographics, psychiatric comorbidities, physical conditions, and all-cause clinical presentation.” they wrote. “This suggests the importance of regularly monitoring the mental health and suicide risk of people diagnosed with PCOS.” References: A case of major depressive disorder and polycystic ovary syndrome symptoms in response to escitalopram Mortality rate within 1 year after suicide attempt Risk-sensitive decision-making and self-harm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.psychiatrist.com/news/new-study-reinforces-pcos-suicide-connection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos