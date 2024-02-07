Expert: Valentine's Day | Heart Month 2024 | Newsroom

February is Heart Month, an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of cardiovascular health and focus on what you can do to improve your heart health. Heart disease is the second leading cause of death for both men and women in Canada. (canadian government).

Valentine's Day is a cultural touchstone that evokes questions about consumerism, cultural change, and love in all its forms.

Here are McGill University experts who can provide comments on these topics.

heart health

Christopher LabosAssociate, Department of Science and Society

“There are some very simple things we can do to maintain cardiovascular health. Exercise regularly, don't smoke, eat a healthy diet centered on fruits and vegetables, and keep your blood pressure, If you monitor medical factors such as cholesterol and diabetes, you can control most of your potential cardiovascular risks.”

Christopher Labos is a cardiologist with a master's degree in epidemiology. He is an Associate with the Department of Science and Society, co-host of the award-winning podcast The Body of Evidence, and author of Does Coffee Cause Cancer?

Christopher Labos [at] mcgill ca(English French)

Abhinav SharmaAssistant Professor, Department of Cardiology and Experimental Medicine, School of Medicine

“Staying physically active is an important part of heart health. If you want to incorporate more physical activity into your daily life, try taking small steps whenever possible. For example, go one floor below where you want to go. Stop at the floor and walk up to the first floor.'' Take a short walk up the stairs, take a walk around the block when you park your car at home or in the garage, or stand for a few minutes an hour each day at work. Even if you're just being physically active, you can add a small amount of exercise to your daily routine to keep it going. Over time, your heart health will benefit greatly. ”

Abhinav Sharma is an assistant professor in the School of Medicine. His research focuses on optimizing cardiovascular disease outcomes and treatment in patients with diabetes and heart failure, and the use of digital health to streamline follow-up and treatment selection for heart failure patients.

Abhinav Sharma [at] mcgill ca(English)

build healthy relationships

Marilyn FitzpatrickProfessor Emeritus, Department of Educational Psychology

“We all like to think we have good values. The truth is, if you take the time to understand your core values ​​and make them a priority in your daily life, And you can live a more fulfilling and meaningful life. But what happens when your values ​​align?'

Marilyn Fitzpatrick is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Educational and Counseling Psychology. She is also a counseling psychologist who helps people clarify their core values ​​and live by them every day.

Marilyn Fitzpatrick [at] mcgill ca (English)

consumer behavior

Vivek AstvanshAssociate Professor, Desautels Faculty of Management

“Valentine's Day has evolved from a romantic expression of love to a celebration of affection between friends and family. Yet another trend is self-love. As a result, the consumer market We've expanded to include personalized gifts and subscriptions that convey sentiment and help you feel a lasting sense of gratitude for the people you care about, including yourself.”

Vivek Astvansh is an Associate Professor of Quantitative Marketing and Analytics at the Desautels School of Management. His research guides shoppers and retailers how to unlock benefits and reduce costs by implementing technology.

Vivek Astvansh [at] mcgill ca(English)

love of the animal kingdom

Kyle ElliottAssistant Professor, Department of Natural Resources Science

“Many animal species, including seabirds, mate for life, but divorce does occur. Investigation of mating behavior of seabirdsWe found that factors such as breeding experience, nest site quality, and previous year's fledging success played an important role in whether or not long-billed crows stopped breeding. Interestingly, divorce didn't necessarily mean finding a better partner or securing the best nesting spot. Rather, it seemed to stem from a difficult path in the reproductive journey. This sheds light on the interesting dance of love and survival in the avian world. ”

Kyle Elliott is an assistant professor in the Faculty of Natural Resources Sciences and holds a Canada Research Chair (Tier II) in Arctic Ecology. His areas of expertise include behavioral ecology, wildlife conservation, and evolutionary physiology. At McGill University he has been studying seabird partnerships for nearly 10 years.

Kyle Elliott [at] mcgill ca (English and French)

Technology and online dating

Christopher DietzeliMPACTS Researcher

“It's easy to connect with others and explore potential connections through online platforms like dating apps and social media. But in today's digital world, we need to be careful not to get caught up in fantasies. People realize how artificial intelligence (AI), algorithms, curated content, and the urge to always be connected can impact intimate relationships, mental health, and sexual experiences is needed.”

Christopher Dietzel is a researcher on the iMPACTS project at McGill University. His work explores the intersection of gender, sexuality, health, safety, and technology.

Christopher Dietzel [at] mcgill ca (English French)