Health
Fighting cancer by harnessing its strength
New technology makes human T cells 100 times more powerful at killing cancer cells
Scientists at Northwestern Medicine, along with collaborators at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), have found a way to get around the limitations of genetically engineered T cells by borrowing some tricks from cancer itself. announced the results of a study showing that it may be possible. published in Nature.
By studying the mutations in malignant T cells that cause lymphoma, they focused on the mutations that give the engineered T cells extraordinary abilities. When the gene encoding this unique mutation was inserted into normal human T cells, they became more than 100 times more potent at killing cancer cells, with no signs of toxicity.
Current immunotherapies are only effective against cancers of the blood and bone marrow, but T cells developed by Northwestern University and UCSF were able to kill tumors originating from the skin, lungs, and stomach in mice. The team has already begun working towards testing this new approach in humans.
“We used nature's roadmap to develop better T-cell therapies,” he said. Choi Jae Hyuk, Doctor of Medicine,Associate Professor Dermatology And the Biochemistry and molecular genetics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “By applying the superpowers that make cancer cells so powerful to T-cell therapy, we can make them powerful enough to eliminate cancers that were once incurable.”
“Mutations that underlie the resilience and adaptability of cancer cells can supercharge T cells so that they can survive and thrive under the harsh conditions created by tumors,” he said. Dr. Cole Roybalassociate professor of microbiology and immunology at UCSF, center director of the Parker Institute Cancer Immunotherapy Center at UCSF, and member of the Gladstone Institute for Genomic Immunology.
Listen to the episode of breakthrough Podcast about this study:
Solutions hidden in plain sight
Developing effective immunotherapies has proven difficult for most cancers. This is because tumors create an environment focused on their own maintenance, redirecting resources such as oxygen and nutrients to their benefit. Tumors often take over the body's immune system, causing the immune system to defend the cancer instead of attacking it.
This not only impairs the ability of normal T cells to target cancer cells, but also impairs the effectiveness of engineered T cells used in immunotherapy, which quickly become exhausted against tumor defenses.
“For cell-based therapies to work under these conditions, healthy T cells need to be given capabilities beyond what they can achieve naturally,” Roybal said.
A team from Northwestern University and UCSF screened 71 mutations found in patients with T-cell lymphoma to identify which mutations could enhance engineered T-cell therapy in mouse tumor models. Ultimately, they isolated one that was proven to be potent and non-toxic, and conducted a series of rigorous safety tests.
“Our discovery enables T cells to kill multiple types of cancer,” said Choi, who is also a member of the committee. Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University. “This approach performs better than anything we've seen to date.” The scientists said their findings can be incorporated into treatments for many types of cancer.
“T cells have the potential to provide treatment for people with poor prognosis who have received adequate pretreatment,” Choi said. “Cell therapy is a living medicine because the cells live and multiply within the patient’s body and can provide long-term immunity against cancer.”
Mr. Roybal and Mr. Choi, in collaboration with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and Venrock, are forming a new company, Moonlight Bio, to realize the potential of the breakthrough approach. They are currently developing a cancer treatment and hope to begin human trials within the next few years.
“We think this is a starting point,” Roybal said. “There is a lot to learn from nature about how these cells can be strengthened and tailored for different types of diseases.”
This research was supported by the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, NIH grants (grants F30 CA265107, T32 CA009560, 1DP2AI136599-01 and DP2 CA239143), Cancer Moonshot grant U54 CA244438, Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, and Bakewell Foundation. , and was supported by UCSF Helen. Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Choi is affiliated with and has financial interests in Moonlight Bio. Northwestern University has a financial interest (stock, royalties) in Moonlight Bio.
