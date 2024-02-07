Health
How do waste products leave the brain? – Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis
The discovered route acts as a pathway to remove fluid waste from the brain
leon smith
Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have discovered a pathway that connects the brain to blood vessels that carry fluids in and out of the brain. A newly discovered anatomical structure found in mice and humans is like a small gate that allows waste to leave the brain and enter the lymphatic vessels, where immune cells monitor it for signs of danger or infection. To do.
These structures can be compared to airport security checkpoints. Molecules and fluids move in both directions through the gate, but immune cells are tightly regulated. Under normal circumstances, immune cells are not allowed past security. This is similar to sharp objects, firearms, and other potential weapons within airports.
“Any gaps can become weaknesses if safety measures fail,” he explained. Dr. Jonathan KipnisAlan A. and Edith L. Wolfe Distinguished Professor of Pathology and Immunology; BJC researcher. “We have identified a previously unknown pathway that immune cells can use to access the brain in diseases caused by inflammation. We believe that cells and molecules strategically placed around the gate could lead to new drugs for neuroinflammatory diseases.”
The findings will be published in the journal Nature on February 7th.
Immune cells and molecules play important roles in normal brain development and function and in neurological conditions with an inflammatory component, such as Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease.
“The immune system communicates with the brain using molecules that pass from the dura mater to the brain,” said Professor Kipnis, who in 2015 discovered that the dura mater, the outer tissue layer that wraps around the brain under the skull, discovered the existence of lymph vessels. “However, miscommunication between the brain and the immune system can negatively impact brain function, including memory and behavior.”
When gatekeeping fails, immune cells can inappropriately infiltrate the brain and cause inflammation. As part of the study, researchers observed immune cells passing through the gate in mice with multiple sclerosis, a chronic neuroinflammatory disease in which the immune system attacks the central nervous system. Cell migration was not observed in healthy mice because other cells and molecules blocked immune cells from crossing over.
The discovery of the phylum also solves a physiological mystery. Immune cells located in the dura mater monitor fluid draining from the brain for signs of damage or infection. This immune surveillance is important for maintaining brain health. However, the arachnoid barrier exists between the brain and the dura mater, physically blocking the movement of molecules, body fluids, and cells. So how does the liquid come out?
“It's a paradox. On the one hand, this barrier is impermeable and does not allow anything to leave the brain.” Dr. Leon Smith,doctor student. Pathology/Immunology and lead author of this study. “Cerebrospinal fluid, on the other hand, has to cross the arachnoid barrier, because it can be detected on the other side.”
To understand how body fluids cross the arachnoid barrier and reach the dura mater, scientists injected mice with luminescent molecules. They discovered that fluid slips through these gates near blood vessels that cross the arachnoid barrier.
MRI images of healthy people have revealed that similar gates exist in the human brain. Kipnis is collaborating with Danny S. Reich, MD, a senior investigator at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to develop an injected dye that flows through gated structures in people's brains. Captured.
Researchers are now looking more closely at other diseases in which neuroinflammation plays a role in disease progression, such as Alzheimer's disease, where impaired waste clearance causes disease-causing proteins to accumulate in the brain.
“When a drain becomes clogged, wastewater flows back into the sink,” Kipnis explained. “We need to address clogged drains so that water can pass through the pipes. We think the same may be true for the brain. In neurodegenerative diseases, when these gates become clogged, we , waste products may no longer be able to leave the brain. Perhaps if we can clear the clogged gate, we can protect the brain.”
