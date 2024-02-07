Share on Pinterest Exercising 329 minutes a week can significantly reduce your risk of kidney disease. kali9/Getty Images A new study suggests that logging more moderate to vigorous physical activity per week can reduce the risk of developing chronic kidney disease in people with type 2 diabetes who are overweight or obese.

This study showed that people who engaged in 329 to 469 minutes of moderate to physical activity per week were significantly less likely to develop chronic kidney disease than those who did less than 220 minutes.

Health experts say physical activity doesn't have to be limited to the movements normally associated with exercise. Standard advice for prevention and management is to exercise type 2 diabetes.It is based on many years the study This shows that physical activity has an effect manage blood sugar levels level. Now, new research shows another potential benefit. It's about reducing the risk of chronic kidney disease in her type 2 diabetic patients who are overweight or obese. of study It was published online on February 7th. British Journal of Sports Medicine And they showed that participants with type 2 diabetes who were living with overweight or obesity were less likely to develop chronic kidney disease than those who were not. People with diabetes are at increased risk of chronic kidney disease. Approximately one in three people with diabetes has chronic kidney disease. CDC data . The CDC does not differentiate between type 1 and type 2 diabetes. 2023 reviews and meta-analyses Approximately 27% of patients with type 2 diabetes showed this condition. Experts say research like this one is critical in providing patients and health care providers with tools and insights to prevent this common comorbidity. “Many diabetics eventually develop kidney disease, dialysisSo anything that can reduce the risk of having to undergo dialysis is good for a patient's quality of life.” Dr.Kenal JhaveriMD, associate chief of the Division of Nephrology and Hypertension at Northwell Health.

An eight-year study of 1,746 people evaluated the effect of moderate to vigorous physical activity on the progression of chronic kidney disease in people with overweight or obesity. Researchers tracked activity levels using accelerometers rather than subjective measurements like questionnaires or diaries. Dr. Jewel Osborne Wuof Revolution Medicine, Health & Fitness, says this method adds objectivity to reports and results. Participants who engaged in 329 to 469 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week had a lower risk of progressing to chronic kidney disease than those who engaged in less than 220 minutes of physical activity per week. The more hours you spend on average weekly physical activity, the lower your risk of chronic kidney disease. “This means that people who engage in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity for long periods of time or who gradually increase their activity time are less likely to experience progression of symptoms. kidney disease So we were able to keep the kidneys healthy for longer,” Osborne-Wu said. “We found this improvement to be linear, meaning the more activity you do, the healthier your kidneys will be over the long term. There also appears to be no plateau effect.” Osborne-Wu said this suggests that if people continue to log moderate to vigorous physical activity each week, their risk of chronic kidney disease may be reduced more significantly. Additionally, during the first four years of the study, people who increased the number of minutes of physical activity each week by just over an hour (63 minutes) were found to have a 33% lower risk of developing chronic kidney disease. The researchers looked at the effects on individuals who underwent this activity for more or less than 10 minutes. “This is reassuring for people who can't do an activity for more than 10 minutes at a time, but can do it frequently,” Osborn-Wu says. Jhaveri was impressed and encouraged by the results. “People are becoming more and more sedentary,” Jhaveri says. “Keeping your body active, rather than just sitting on the couch, changes the way your body metabolizes some of your sugar and cholesterol. This can make your body more resistant to insulin, which can damage your heart and kidneys. It won't cause any damage.” Still, this study has some limitations. “This study does not show a direct causal relationship between exercise and reduced kidney disease…because it did not closely control for other variables,” he says. Dr.Felix Spiegel bariatric surgeon at Memorial Hermann in Houston, Texas; “For example, people who exercise frequently may also make other lifestyle and dietary changes that affect kidney disease.” Spiegel added that the researchers did not control for weight loss. “For example, some participants weight loss surgery “In addition to exercise, there are kidney benefits associated with weight loss that can help prevent kidney disease,” Spiegel says.

This study shows that there is no upper limit to the amount of exercise you can do. But Spiegel and Osborn-Wu found that for people with type 2 diabetes who are overweight or obese and want to reduce their risk of chronic kidney disease, setting aside about an hour a day, seven days a week. It is said that this will bring the greatest benefit. These numbers are significantly higher than the American Heart Association's commonly cited recommendations of at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week, but Osborne Wu He is not surprised by this. “Diabetes causes increased inflammation, reduced effective blood flow through the kidneys, and scarring,” says Dr. Osborne-Wu. “Exercise is known to promote anti-inflammatory markers. increase blood flow, and deliver healing biomarkers to the injured area.it makes sense [person with diabetes] You may need to exercise more than the average person to compensate for the damage that has already been done. ” Intensity is also important, but “moderate” and “vigorous” can be ambiguous. “Moderate-intensity activity is one in which your heart rate increases and body temperature And the faster you can breathe, the more you can speak in short sentences and phrases,” Osborn-Wu says. “Intense activities become harder and faster, and usually she can only say one or two words at a time.”

The amount of physical activity can seem overwhelming at first. However, experts have shared how to make it more manageable (and safer). please consult your doctor Because type 2 diabetes can affect organs in the body, it can lead to other underlying conditions, such as: cardiovascular disease. For example, people with diabetes are twice as likely to develop cardiovascular disease; According to the CDC . Jhaveri says it's always a good idea to discuss your new training routine with your care team, such as your cardiologist, before taking the next step. Start small and slow While a lot of exercise is beneficial, there's no need to sign up for a marathon or try to log 369 minutes a week when you're just starting out. Remember, this study shows that even 10 minutes of physical activity at a time can have cumulative benefits. Additionally, jumping into long, strenuous exercise right away can increase your risk of injury.jabeli says Low impact activities can provide benefits. “think brisk walksimple cycling, and just swimming “For a few minutes, maybe 30 minutes at a time,” he says. think outside the box Physical activity is not limited to just exercise. “In the office, you can walk up the stairs instead of taking the elevator,” Spiegel says. “You can do yard work or clean your house yourself instead of paying someone to do it for you. You can park further away from the venue or store, so you can walk more.” In other words, there is no one-size-fits-all option; there are options.