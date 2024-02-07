A diet high in plant-based foods and low in processed foods may help reduce cancer risk | News





February 7, 2024 — Research suggests that improving nutrition can prevent nearly a quarter of new cancer cases. In commemoration of World Cancer Day, Harvard Chan Studio panel discussion On February 5th, experts debunked cancer misinformation and offered science-based dietary tips. What was introduced in the live broadcast edward giovannucci, professor of nutrition and epidemiology at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Eliza Leone, registered dietitian and wellness manager at Harvard Medical School Restaurant Associates.and timothy rebeckVincent L. Gregory Jr., Professor of Cancer Prevention at the Harvard Chan School; Zhu Family Global Cancer Prevention Center. The panel discussion was moderated by Gabriel Emanuel, WBUR's senior health science reporter. The panelists began by discussing the components of a healthy diet. Giovannucci suggested that people starting to change their diets should focus on consuming more healthy proteins, fats and carbohydrates. He defined these as plant-based proteins like red meat and legumes. Vegetable fats such as avocado and olive oil. and whole grains, vegetables, and fruits. He and other panelists recommended avoiding highly processed foods. This type of eating pattern not only helps keep your weight at a healthy level, but also helps manage blood lipids, cholesterol, and glucose. Giovannucci said these are the mechanisms by which a healthy diet reduces the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. He said that although there are fewer studies on diet and cancer, risk is likely influenced by some of the same mechanisms. Giovannucci and Leveque said chronic inflammation may be another important factor in how diet affects cancer risk. A diet high in sugar, refined carbohydrates, and processed foods can cause chronic inflammation throughout the body. This can affect the levels of a hormone called insulin and insulin-like growth factor (IGF). As Giovannucci explained, IGF “tells the cell that there are plenty of nutrients around, so the cell continues to grow.” This increases cell proliferation and reduces the possibility of cancer-causing mutations. Sexuality increases. Mr. Rebeck, who serves as the director, cancer fact finder On our website, we were asked about a cancer-related myth that we would like to debunk. He said social media is full of misinformation and disinformation, but the most dangerous types of posts to watch out for are those that seek to replace established, scientifically determined treatments with “magic pills.” He pointed out that the post was suggestive. of chemotherapy. Regarding taking vitamin supplements to fill in gaps in your diet, Giovannucci said there is some evidence that multivitamins may help reduce cancer risk. Folic acid, folic acid, and vitamin D, in particular, may be beneficial. However, he added, people should avoid taking vitamins in very large doses. Panelists also addressed the impact of alcohol on cancer risk. “People don't want to hear this message, but alcohol is a carcinogen,” Lebeck says. “From what I've read in the literature, there's no safe amount of alcohol to consume.” He said avoiding all risks is a difficult way to live, and people should make their own risk calculations. He pointed out that judgments must be made based on this. Giovannucci said drinking alcohol in moderation appears to have some effect on reducing diabetes and cardiovascular risk. But people looking to reduce their cancer risk may want to avoid alcohol, he said. Leone's main suggestion for people who want to improve their diet is to get comfortable in the kitchen and explore different ways to prepare vegetables. For example, roast broccoli instead of steaming it. She pointed out that nutritional information can be overwhelming and changing your diet can be difficult. “Just start somewhere,” she said. “Choose one thing that is achievable for you and do it.” —amy loader Photo: Kent Deighton

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/news/features/diet-nutrition-cancer-risk-reduction/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

