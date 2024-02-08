Why are we now seeing an “alarming increase” in measles cases?

Analysis: Antibiotics and vaccinations nearly eradicated traditional childhood infectious diseases such as measles in the 20th century.

by Ida Milne, carlow university

In the last few weeks, Measles outbreak in Europe It has raised concerns among health officials and set off alarm bells here as well.Ireland saw First measles death in several years this week. This follows four measles cases reported in 2023, two in 2022, zero in 2021 and five in 2020, with no deaths reported in either year. do not have.

The World Health Organization warned There is an “alarming increase” in measles cases in Europe. The report recommended that countries need to put in place strong surveillance systems to identify and close immunity gaps, as well as intensify primary vaccination campaigns. HSE is actively developing Measles vaccination campaignperhaps aimed at 3rd level students and younger children. National Measles Incident Management Team (IMT).

On RTÉ Radio 1's Today With Claire Byrne, Dr Lucy Jessop, Head of the HSE's National Immunization Office, talks about the current measles outbreak.

Measles is an acute viral disease and, Notifiable diseases in Ireland Since 1948. It begins with a fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes. After a few days, a red rash starts on the head and spreads downward to the face, neck, and body. Measles can cause chest infections, febrile seizures, ear infections, brain swelling and damage, hearing loss, and death.

Why did this happen? The combination of the pandemic and childhood measles vaccination schedules, as well as a long-term trend toward a lack of public knowledge about the real threat that measles poses to human life and the damage it can cause, are likely reasons why vaccination levels have declined. It is a part of it.

Inside me the study, I have seen how the huge threat once posed by traditional infectious diseases of childhood, including measles, has been all but wiped out during the 20th century. In Ireland in the 1910s, when I began my research period, more than 70,000 people died each year, thousands of them from tuberculosis, pneumonia, and bronchitis. Hundreds of people die each year from pertussis, measles, and diarrhea. For example, in 1918, 640 deaths were attributed to measles here.

From the RTÉ Today Show Podcast: What can parents do about the rise in measles? Advice from GP Dr Chris Luke

This has changed significantly.Just before COVIDTotal deaths on the island had fallen to less than 30,000 people each year, and no one died from the common childhood infectious diseases that claimed the lives of many Irish children in the early 20th century.

What is causing this change? One reason is that housing has improved significantly and is less dense than before. Dublin's infamous tenement house A place where infectious diseases can spread like wildfire. The residents of those tenement houses often had the following experience: symptomatic disease, multiple epidemics are prevalent at the same time. Better hygiene and overall health means children are less likely to get sick.

By the 1950s, Sulfonamide and Antibiotics It was widely adopted and has significantly reduced the number of deaths from tuberculosis, measles, and other diseases. However, diseases like measles can and continue to cause long-term harm to many Irish children. Some of the people I interviewed became deaf after contracting measles and had to spend the rest of their lives communicating through sign language or other means.

From RTÉ Radio 1's News At One, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on the increased likelihood of measles outbreaks in unvaccinated people.

The effects of these drugs were described as miraculous by several doctors I interviewed for the study. As Dublin GP Dr James Sline told me, it meant something. The Living Medical History Project of the Royal Irish Academy of Medicine“We had real weapons.”

Belfast pediatrician Dr. Claude Field said of the absolute confidence doctors had in the ability of early antibiotics to treat certain diseases: meningitis, 1950s. Meningitis is one of the potential complications of measles. Former Minister of Health, Dr Rory O'Hanlonsaid streptomycin It has “changed the whole picture of tuberculosis” and brought about a huge change for patients. St Mary's Hospital, Phoenix Park, Dublin When he worked there in the 1950s.

Antibiotics helped reduce measles deaths, but the epidemic continued until measles vaccination became more common. The measles vaccine was first introduced in Ireland in 1985. Measles, mumps, rubella combination vaccine (MMR) Introduced in 1988.

HSE National Immunization Director Dr Lucy Jessop explains why Ireland has the lowest measles vaccination rate in Western Europe on RTÉ Radio 1's Drivetime

In some ways, measles vaccination has become a victim of its own success. People forget how dangerous this disease is, and some parents think that in the modern world vaccines are unnecessary or even more dangerous than the disease, but this is not the case. However, some vulnerable children, such as premature babies like my oldest daughter, may be delayed in their vaccination schedule. This makes it all the more important that those around you get vaccinated.

By the 1990s, measles outbreaks were occurring in Ireland, particularly in north Dublin and Belfast. My second daughter contracted measles in 1995 at the age of 10 months, just before her vaccinations expired, and this was the first case our GP had ever seen. Fortunately, her still delicate sister had received MMR by then.

From the RTÉ archives George Devlin reports in RTÉ News in March 1986 about the dramatic decline in measles since the start of the vaccination campaign.

Some of the effects of the 1990s fad are: Dr. Andrew Wakefield's flawed research Published in a medical journal claiming a link between autism and measles vaccination lancet But it was quickly refuted. This report increased vaccine hesitancy around the world, negatively impacting vaccination rates.

This trend, and the impact of COVID-19 on childhood immunization, will push measles vaccination numbers below the level considered necessary to trigger “herd immunity,” or in the case of measles, 95% vaccination coverage. decreased. While Ireland's levels have not fallen as much as in some European countries, they remain below the 90% level recommended by health authorities.

Data on the prevalence of measles in Europe are available at: European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Consultations regarding measles are available from the following: HSE And there is also WHO fact sheet on measles

Dr. Ida Milne He is a disease historian and lecturer on European history. carlow university and visiting researcher TCD School of History and Humanities.she Irish Research Council MSCA Award Winner From 2014 to 2018, he participated in a project on the changing landscape of pediatric infectious diseases in the 20th century.

