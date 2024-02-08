HIV Testing Week returns in 2024 – Coventry City Council





2024 sees the return of HIV Testing Week, which began on Monday, February 5th. This is a good time to take the test. Did you know you can order a free HIV test kit to your home? Take control of your sexual health and order your free test today. Local initiatives are actively taking place. HIV stigma and disparities A variety of community activities actively raise awareness about the importance of access to HIV services. On World Aids Day last December, Coventry Pride held an enlightening and heart-wrenching rally to raise awareness about HIV prevention and testing. The rally was also shared online. Representatives from the NHS Sexual Health Service were also in attendance on the day, offering valuable advice to local residents. On the same day, community organization Wellbeing Monitor collaborated with Coventry University students through an information stand to run an interactive 'Test of HIV Knowledge' that tackled her six questions about HIV myths and truths. More than 90% of respondents believed that taking oral contraceptives would prevent her from contracting HIV, which is an important health message to educate about the importance of testing and to improve HIV prevention and protection. This was an opportunity to dispel misconceptions about the necessity of Anyone can become infected with HIV, but people in some groups or regions of the world are more likely to be affected. Learn more about who is at high risk for HIV and how to get tested. Coventry Pride has organized an exhibition of memorial quilts at Coventry St Mary's Guildhall from Monday 19th February. The launch ceremony will take place on February 19th at 6pm and will also include a talk by Birmingham-based artist Garry Jones, who created the commemorative quilt.

