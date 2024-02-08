



Myths about cancer Memorial Healthcare System

Cancer is a terrifying disease that manifests itself in many different ways. Not only does cancer affect each patient differently, but treatment options and case success rates can also vary widely depending on several variables. Therefore, it is important to emphasize the importance of basing treatment decisions on verified and reliable information. Here are the top five most common myths and misconceptions about cancer. #5 – Cancer can be contagious Cancer is not a contagious disease. Certain cancers may be caused by viruses (such as HPV or human papillomavirus, hepatitis B and C). Viruses can be transmitted from person to person, but the cancers they cause cannot be spread from person to person. #4 – There are no measures to reduce cancer risk Avoid smoking, be physically active, maintain a healthy weight, do not consume alcohol or consume it in moderation, eat a healthy diet, protect your skin from the sun, do not have unprotected sex, avoid needles, etc. Not sharing may reduce your risk of cancer. #3 – Geese love sugar Sugar does not spread cancer or make it worse. A diet high in sugar can contribute to weight gain, and obesity is associated with an increased risk of cancer. Eating fresh fruits and vegetables that contain naturally occurring sugars has been proven to help maintain a healthy weight and lower your risk of cancer. #2 – If you have a family history of cancer, you too may get cancer necessarily. Cancer is caused by harmful changes (mutations) in genes. Only about 5 to 10 percent of cancers are caused by harmful mutations inherited from both parents. Most cancers are caused by genetic changes that occur throughout a person's life as a natural result of aging and exposure to environmental factors such as tobacco smoke. Other factors can also affect your risk of developing cancer, such as what kind of food you eat, how much you eat, and whether you exercise. #1 – Pharmaceutical companies, governments, and institutions are hiding the cure for cancer. As we learn more about cancer, there may never be a single treatment for this disease. But hope always remains. There are hundreds of types of cancer, each requiring different treatments. Not all people respond to cancer treatment in the same way. Clinical trials are critical to advancing the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of all types of cancer. Misconceptions about cancer are dangerous because people can believe false or unverified information. If you or a loved one have questions or concerns about cancer symptoms, diagnosis, or treatment, please consult a trusted source, such as Memorial Cancer Institute. For more information about cancer treatment options, visit: MHS.net/Cancer. More from CBS News

