More than a third of cancer patients in the UK could face fatal delays | Cancer

More than a third of cancer patients England Leading doctors said thousands of people were facing deadly delays, having to wait months to start treatment.

There has also been a significant increase in the number of people experiencing long waiting times in A&E, although overall NHS The latest performance data for England shows waiting lists continue to fall.

There were an estimated total of 7.6 million treatments and 6.37 million patients waiting in the UK at the end of December, down slightly from 7.61 million treatments and 6.39 million patients at the end of November.

Doctors have expressed concern that NHS-wide cancer targets are still not being met even if someone is diagnosed with the disease, with one key target now unmet for eight years. .

The proportion of patients who waited more than 62 days in December for urgent referral for suspected cancer or consultant upgrade to first final cancer treatment was 65.9%, up slightly from 65.2% in November. The goal is 85% and the last time he achieved it was in December 2015.

This figure was released in the same week King Charles begins treatment for cancer Within a few days of being diagnosed. Buckingham Palace did not say whether the king was receiving private medical care or the NHS.

He is already receiving specialist treatment, but his treatment has brought even more attention to long waiting times on the NHS.

Professor Pat Price, a leading NHS oncologist, said: 'The King has shown transparency, leadership and courage in his response to his diagnosis. This is a timely reminder that cancer affects every family around the world, and that one in two of us will be diagnosed with cancer.

“Given the continuing dire state of cancer in our country, as these figures once again confirm, we urge the Government to demonstrate similar qualities and adopt a new 'get it done' approach. I'm asking you to. It doesn't have to be this way. ”

Mr. Price is a co-founder. #catch up with cancer “Today's NHS data shows that more than a third of cancer patients face potentially fatal delays. In December, 7,661 cancer patients missed their cancer treatment. 2,227 people had been waiting longer than the recommended maximum of 62 days to begin the program, with 2,227 of them waiting more than three months.

“These delays are now entrenched and have shown no signs of improving in recent years. More than 225,000 patients have had their treatment postponed in the past three years. A new approach to cancer, backed by radical action. If there is ever a serious priority, it has to be now.”

The figures show a total of 74.2% of patients urgently referred with suspected cancer in December 2023 were diagnosed with cancer or had cancer ruled out within 28 days, up from 71.9% in the previous month. did. The goal is 75%.

Derris Morgan, Chief Executive Officer, Brest cancer Now doing charity work, she said she was deeply concerned. She said too many patients experience long and anxious waits to have their symptoms tested, receive a diagnosis and begin critical treatments that give them the best chance of survival. said.

Mrs Morgan said: 'Action must be taken urgently. This includes investing in diagnostic staff, publishing more transparent data on cancer waiting times and improving cancer services to deliver treatment. Support must be included.”

Meanwhile, data showed hospitals remained under pressure. The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E from the decision to admit to actually being admitted reached 54,308 in January, a sharp rise from 44,045 in December. This is the second highest number in history.

The figures also revealed that the situation in some parts of the NHS waiting for planned treatment is deteriorating. In the UK, 13,164 people were waiting more than 18 months to start regular hospital treatment at the end of December, up from 11,168 at the end of November.

The government and NHS England have set a target of eliminating all waiting periods of more than 18 months by April 2023, except for exceptionally complex cases or patients who choose to wait longer.

Department of health And social care said reducing waiting lists remained one of the government's top five priorities. A spokesperson said: “We have already delivered on our commitments by installing an additional 5,000 permanent hospital beds and 10,000 home hospital beds, freeing up capacity and reducing waiting times, and will continue to improve patient care. It is a determination.”

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England's medical director, said the reduction in overall NHS waiting lists was a testament to the hard work of healthcare workers, but said the pressures of winter continued to “hit the NHS hard. “There is,” he pointed out.

He added: “As always, you can continue to support your services as usual by using NHS 111 to get advice on the best service for your condition or in case of a life-threatening emergency, by calling 999. I would like to encourage the public to take advantage of it.”