Prolonged CPR does not improve survival after in-hospital cardiac arrest

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue continues to occur, please contact us [email protected] . Return to Helio Important points: The chance of survival after in-hospital cardiac arrest decreases as the duration of CPR increases.

This data can guide shared decision-making by clinicians and families. According to registry data, the probability of survival after in-hospital cardiac arrest decreases from 22% after 1 minute of cardiopulmonary resuscitation to less than 1% after 39 minutes, and a similar probability has been observed for brain function. Data suggests that resuscitation time is longer for patients with the following symptoms: In-hospital cardiac arrest Associated with a lower chance of survival. However, there are no specific recommendations for when to stop CPR efforts. Masashi OkuboDoctor of Medicine, Master's degree, Clinical Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and colleagues.

Image: Adobe Stock

“If a patient does not return to spontaneous circulation after cardiopulmonary resuscitation, clinicians are faced with the challenge of determining how long to continue cardiopulmonary resuscitation,” the researchers wrote in their paper. THe is BMJ. “For patients who experience cardiac arrest out of hospital, previous studies have shown that a longer period of prehospital cardiopulmonary resuscitation before return of natural circulation is associated with poorer patient outcomes. , the association is CPR duration Patient outcomes for in-hospital cardiac arrest have not been well studied. ” In an observational study, Okubo et al. compiled data from 348,996 adults who experienced in-hospital cardiac arrest and received CPR from 2000 to 2021 into the Get With the Guidelines for Resuscitation, a quality improvement registry for in-hospital cardiac arrest. The analysis was conducted using the “Registry”. US The primary exposure is the duration of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (in minutes), defined as the interval (in minutes) between the start of chest compressions and the initial return of spontaneous circulation or end of resuscitation. “We defined restoration of spontaneous circulation as restoration of adequate pulse by palpation, Doppler, or arterial blood pressure waveform,” the researchers wrote. The primary outcomes were survival to hospital discharge and good functional outcome at discharge, defined as a brain performance category score of 1 (good brain performance) or 2 (moderate brain damage). For each minute of CPR, the researchers estimated the time-dependent probability that the patient would subsequently survive to hospital discharge or have a good functional outcome until initial return of spontaneous circulation. Of the included patients, 66.9% achieved restoration of spontaneous circulation and 22.6% survived to hospital discharge. The median interval from the start of chest compressions to the first return of spontaneous circulation was 7 minutes. In patients in whom spontaneous circulation was not restored, the median interval between the start of chest compressions and the end of resuscitation was 20 minutes. In 99% of patients who survived to hospital discharge, spontaneous circulation returned for the first time within 44 minutes of CPR duration. Similarly, 99% of patients with good functional outcome at discharge had initial spontaneous circulation returned within 43 minutes. The time-dependent probabilities of patient survival and good functional outcome by return of spontaneous circulation with 1 minute of CPR were 22% and 15.1%, respectively. The odds decreased over time, with a survival rate of less than 1% at a CPR duration of 39 minutes and a good functional outcome of less than 1% at a CPR duration of 32 minutes. “As the duration of CPR increased, the probability of survival and good functional outcome decreased, plateauing at 0.3% to 0.9% and 0.1% to 0.5%, respectively, between 40 and 60 minutes.” the researchers wrote. The researchers determined that the time-dependent probability of patient survival and good functional outcome by the first return of natural circulation for each minute duration of CPR was determined by the resuscitation team, the patient, and his or her family if the patient died. We focused on providing insight into the likelihood of a good outcome. Continuing to receive CPR beyond a certain point helps with shared decision-making. “The results of this study provide resuscitation teams, patients, and their representatives with an objective probability of a subsequent successful outcome if a patient awaiting initial return of spontaneous circulation receives further cardiopulmonary resuscitation.” ”, the researchers wrote.

