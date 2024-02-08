$215,000 awarded to Seattle pediatric patient exposed to mold





The jury awarded monetary damages, which may be considered low for a medical lawsuit: $215,000 divided among three families.

SEATTLE — A King County jury has awarded damages totaling approximately $215,000 in the first lawsuit against Seattle Children's Hospital over Aspergillus exposure. None of the plaintiffs had been infected with the potentially deadly mold, but during the two-week trial it was revealed that the children suffered from stress and distress after medical staff notified them of a possible infection during a medical procedure. He testified that he had been receiving antifungal treatment with . Jurors found the hospital harmed the three patients, but the damages awarded could be considered low for a medical trial. The $215,000 was distributed to three families who sued the hospital. Seattle Children's accepted responsibility for exposure to mold risks. In the event of damage, it was up to the jury to determine how much compensation the hospital should pay. Lawyers for the hospital said antifungal drugs usually have no side effects, and the plaintiffs' two children had no complications. In a statement after the verdict, a spokesperson said: “Seattle Children's top priority is the health and safety of our patients. We thank the court and jury for their work and careful consideration of the evidence in this case. Children's Hospital accepts responsibility for potential exposures in the operating room and accepts the jury's verdict.” In 2019, after KING 5 investigators received disclosure documents from the Department of Public Health, Seattle Children's Hospital announced that six children had died from Aspergillus bacteria in its operating room since 2001. At least 14 other young patients were infected and were being treated. The following year, their seventh baby, Elizabeth Hutt, died of Aspergillus. Aspergillus has been a recurring problem in some of the hospital's older operating rooms for 18 years. The hospital did not specify the cause, but records reviewed by KING 5 investigators showed there was likely a gap in the filter in the operating room's high-performance ventilation system, allowing mold to grow. . The hospital said it has since replaced all of these systems with advanced HEPA filters. The case is expected to be a “bellwether” case for the remaining 70-plus plaintiffs whose children were not infected with mold but were receiving preventive antifungal treatment. The Seattle law firm of Strimmer Kessler Koehler Moore said there are about 20 other plaintiffs whose children were allegedly infected with Aspergillus and are still awaiting civil trials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.king5.com/article/news/local/seattle/seattle-childrens-hospital-aspergillus-mold-exposure-verdict/281-22536491-bf00-4bb7-8659-eb6bf41330fe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos