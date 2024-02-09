Health
Mr Gladstone's life was 'completely changed' when he was diagnosed with myeloma blood cancer during a routine test.
When Peter Robson went to the doctor for a routine check-up, he never imagined the results would change his life forever.
Scans revealed his vertebrae had been gnawed away, his jaw fractured and his ribs punctured.
“It was like termites were eating away at the bones from the inside,” Robson said.
Shocked and confused, the Gladstone man was sent to a haematologist (specialist in blood disorders) who discovered he had multiple myeloma, a rare type of blood cancer that affects plasma cells. did.
“Went home [from the scans] “So I got a call and they said, 'Peter, you should go to Brisbane now,'” he said.
“Well…at that exact moment, my life changed forever.”
Mr Robson worked full time as a welding inspector on large commercial projects in central Queensland before moving into the world of chemotherapy, radiation and stem cell transplants to save lives.
His wife Tricia said the family was in “complete shock”.
“I think we were all in a state of fear and anxiety because we had no idea what we were going to find,” Robson said.
“It was a shock…a complete shock. And you end up in a spiral of emotions, not being able to control what's going on.”
A new treatment that gives hope
It's been nine years since Robson was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, and although there is no cure, treatments continue.
Kathryn Huntley, director of health services at the Leukemia Foundation, said myeloma patients had weaker bones and more bruising.
“The exact cause of myeloma development is not actually known, and unfortunately, our actions are limited when it comes to screening and prevention to thwart the possibility of myeloma developing. “There's nothing we can do,” she says.
“While it affects the blood, it also affects the strength of the bones, and the secretions that result from myeloma can weaken the bones.”
Huntley said new treatments and research are allowing people to live longer with the disease.
CAR T-cell immunotherapy, in particular, is providing a glimmer of hope for patients.
“I have worked in this field for more than 20 years and have seen the introduction of new treatments extend the lives of people with myeloma…but the work is not done.” said Huntley.
“He's a fighter.”
Mr Robson's next appointment with a specialist is next week.
Health checkups can be a stressful time for the family, especially after nearly dying from the disease last year.
The myeloma was eating away at the bones in his left arm so badly that he needed surgery and another stem cell transplant.
Mr Robson said: “Peter went into cardiac arrest and almost died from it.”
”[But] He is a fighter and has always kept his outlook very positive and taken everything in his stride. ”
Ms Robson said the impact had completely changed their lives, both emotionally and financially.
“We've been on a long journey trying to get back to some kind of normalcy…but the truth is, we'll never be back to normal,” she said.
“I don't know whether to be happy or sad or anything. You really don't know what's going to happen every day. So I just want to give a big shoutout to the Leukemia Foundation.”
Mr Huntley said an estimated one in 12 Australians are diagnosed with blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma each year.
She said medical research was key to finding treatments for myeloma and improving the quality of life for the 20,000 Australians living with the disease.
“The Leukemia Foundation not only invests in research so that we can find treatments that can ruin the lives of people diagnosed with myeloma, but also helps people overcome the challenges of facing years of treatment. I’m here for it.”
Get our local newsletter delivered free every Friday
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-02-09/peter-robson-multiple-myeloma-blood-cancer-leukaemia-foundation/103441312
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The largest international gathering in Northeast Ohio history will take place this summer
- Mr Gladstone's life was 'completely changed' when he was diagnosed with myeloma blood cancer during a routine test.
- Putin and Xi say they must oppose international interference from other countries
- Hollywood Bowl unveils summer concert lineup for 2024
- Bill Guerin, president of Wild Hockey Operations, named general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team
- Shop this beautifully flattering dress on sale at Amazon
- MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL DECLARES ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND
- Vladimir Putin says he was ready to end war 18 months ago, but Boris Johnson scuttled deal by telling Ukrainian leaders it was 'better to fight Russia'
- New protest laws regarding face coverings and fireworks
- US steelmakers outraged over billion-dollar deal that 'sells' their workers to foreign entity
- Born Again Casts Candy Actor Cane Lane for Key Role
- What 14 fashion insiders wore at New York Fashion Week