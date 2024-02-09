Dengue fever hits Rio de Janeiro before 2024 Carnival





Travelers heading to Brazil's biggest party, Carnival, this week are being urged to be careful as dengue cases rise sharply in the country. According to Ministry of Health officials, Rio recorded more than 10,000 dengue cases in the first weeks of 2024 alone, nearly out of the 23,000 total cases reported in all of 2023. This corresponds to half of the total. Rio de Janeiro, the center of festivals declared a public health emergency on Monday due to an outbreak of a viral disease transmitted by mosquito bites. The outbreak is caused by Brazil's hot tropical climate and increased rainfall due to this year's El Niño, according to the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. In January, 362 people were hospitalized with the disease in Rio, the highest ever recorded in 2008. The city is bracing for an influx of tourists who come to enjoy the street party known as Brocos de Rua and the Sambodromo Stadium, which will be held from Friday until February 17th. A carnival was held in 2020. 2 million tourists To Rio. During Carnival, the city will open 10 care centers and emergency surgery shelters and allocate hospital beds exclusively for dengue patients. Authorities plan to deploy “smoke trucks” throughout the city that release pesticides into the air. learn more: best travel insurance Rio will also host a “No Dengue Every Day” campaign, distributing repellents, stickers, bandanas and hats to participants. Visa or vaccine?How to know the requirements for international travel Across Brazil, approximately 365,000 infections will be recorded in 2024, four times as many as in all of 2023. Rio's announcement joins three other Brazilian states – Acre, Minas Gerais and Goias – which have also declared a public health emergency due to dengue fever. According to CNN Brazil, Rio City Health Secretary Daniel Sollanz said last Friday: “Already in one month in 2024, almost half as many infections have occurred as in the whole of the previous year, which is causing strong concern.” Ta. The country has been rolling out a nationwide vaccination drive since Friday, aiming to inoculate 3.2 million people and encourage residents to eradicate stagnant water sources, a known breeding ground for mosquitoes. Most people infected with dengue fever have no symptoms, but some may experience high fever, headache, nausea, body aches, and rash. who. You will usually feel better in about 1 to 2 weeks. In severe cases, hospitalization may be required. There is no cure for dengue fever, and treatment only involves minimizing pain symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control, The best way to prevent dengue fever Prevent mosquito bites by using Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellents such as DEET and picaridin. Travelers should also carry acetaminophen to deal with fever and body aches if infected with dengue fever. As always with large gatherings, the CDC recommends travelers get up-to-date information on vaccinations before departing. During the event, travelers should wash their hands regularly and be careful about what they eat and drink. Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. Please contact [email protected].. Contribution: Associated Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/news/2024/02/08/dengue-outbreak-rio-de-janeiro-carnaval/72528755007/

