Health

How to minimize mosquitoes in your backyard and home

This summer's long periods of hot, humid weather create perfect breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes are usually most prevalent from around December to April, and CSIRO Australian Center for Disease Control's Dr Prasad Paradkar said mosquito season started early.

“After rain in many parts of the country for the past month or so, with hotter weather and more mosquitoes, this year looks like it's going to be a big season,” he said.

This is a cause for concern because it increases the risk of developing mosquito-borne diseases such as: ross river virus,Dengue fever, Japanese encephalitis.

Dr Paradkar said only a small number of Australia's more than 300 species bite humans, and that “about five to 10 of these have viruses or viruses that can actually infect humans and cause disease.” They carry pathogens.”

So what measures can you take around your home and garden to reduce mosquito numbers?

Check standing water regularly to reduce chances of breeding

Pot with stagnant water surrounded by green plants in the garden. Mosquitoes may be attracted and breed.

Experts recommend checking your garden for stagnant water regularly during mosquito season. (Provided by: Adobe Stock)

The most important steps you can take to reduce the number of mosquitoes in your yard are: After it rains, remove water that collects in gutters etc.. Mozzies breed in water and don't need much water to lay their eggs.

Mosquitoes are prolific breeders, but Paradkar says mosquitoes “don't fly very far, so if they breed in your backyard, they're going to stay around that area, so you need to take good care of your garden.”

He recommends removing buckets, pots and pans from the garden as they can collect water and attract mosquitoes.

“The life cycle of a mosquito is about 8 to 10 days in water, so you need to make sure that: Check at least weekly and empty regularly This is to ensure that there are no swarms of species breeding in those areas.

“Especially in warmer climates, their life cycles are shorter and they reach adulthood more quickly.”

The growing popularity of rainwater tanks has also had the unintended side effect of giving mozzies more breeding opportunities.

“you should Check your rainwater tank to make sure it has adequate mesh to cover it.” says Dr. Paradkar.

A sieve is required at the entrance and overflow of the rainwater tank. It's worth checking for cracks in the case of plastic tanks, or rust holes in the case of metal tanks.

