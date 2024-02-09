Health
How to minimize mosquitoes in your backyard and home
This summer's long periods of hot, humid weather create perfect breeding conditions for mosquitoes.
Mosquitoes are usually most prevalent from around December to April, and CSIRO Australian Center for Disease Control's Dr Prasad Paradkar said mosquito season started early.
“After rain in many parts of the country for the past month or so, with hotter weather and more mosquitoes, this year looks like it's going to be a big season,” he said.
This is a cause for concern because it increases the risk of developing mosquito-borne diseases such as: ross river virus,Dengue fever, Japanese encephalitis.
Dr Paradkar said only a small number of Australia's more than 300 species bite humans, and that “about five to 10 of these have viruses or viruses that can actually infect humans and cause disease.” They carry pathogens.”
So what measures can you take around your home and garden to reduce mosquito numbers?
Check standing water regularly to reduce chances of breeding
The most important steps you can take to reduce the number of mosquitoes in your yard are: After it rains, remove water that collects in gutters etc.. Mozzies breed in water and don't need much water to lay their eggs.
Mosquitoes are prolific breeders, but Paradkar says mosquitoes “don't fly very far, so if they breed in your backyard, they're going to stay around that area, so you need to take good care of your garden.”
He recommends removing buckets, pots and pans from the garden as they can collect water and attract mosquitoes.
“The life cycle of a mosquito is about 8 to 10 days in water, so you need to make sure that: Check at least weekly and empty regularly This is to ensure that there are no swarms of species breeding in those areas.
“Especially in warmer climates, their life cycles are shorter and they reach adulthood more quickly.”
The growing popularity of rainwater tanks has also had the unintended side effect of giving mozzies more breeding opportunities.
“you should Check your rainwater tank to make sure it has adequate mesh to cover it.” says Dr. Paradkar.
A sieve is required at the entrance and overflow of the rainwater tank. It's worth checking for cracks in the case of plastic tanks, or rust holes in the case of metal tanks.
Consider introducing plants and native fish to larger bodies of water
If you have a large enough pond or standing body of water, Gardening Australia senior researcher Patrick Honan says you can: Build a natural ecosystem of plants and native fish species Rainbow Fish, Honey Blue Eye, Pacific Blue Eye, Yarra Pygmy Perch, Agassiz Perch, etc.
“Mosquitoes are very opportunistic. They often move into bodies of water first, but if you can get something else in there, you end up with a large swarm of predators that will eat the larvae.” Masu.”
For those considering introducing other irritating plants and herbs to repel mosquitoes, Honan has this advice:
“It's common horticultural folklore that particularly fragrant plants repel mosquitoes, but there's no evidence that this actually happens,” he says.
“What we have evidence for is the concentration of essential oils, but it's like distilling tons of plant material into tiny droplets. It's not the same as plants naturally emitting those scents.”
Mosquito management in the house
They are most active when they are outside, especially at dusk and early evening. Wear long-sleeved shirts, wear bug spray, and be careful not to bring them indoors..
“Make sure you have good fly screen This is to prevent it from getting in in the first place,” says Dr. Paradkar.
And a surprisingly low-cost way to quell the turmoil is to good old pedestal fan.
“These fans create a powerful airflow that prevents mosquitoes from flying around,” says Dr. Paradkar.
