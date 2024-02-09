Long-term coronavirus patients see improvement with online program





An eight-week online rehabilitation program helped improve the quality of life of long-term coronavirus patients, according to a study. new research was announced on BMJ. In one of the first trials to measure the outcomes of long-term coronavirus rehabilitation programmes, UK patients who completed online group sessions as part of the REGAIN program experienced lower levels of fatigue, pain and depression compared to standard care. was found to have been reduced. The trial ran from January 2021 to July 2022. Study participants included 585 adults (average age 56 years) who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 at least three months previously and reported continuing to have significant symptoms. Overall, 88% of participants were overweight or obese, and 34% were in the intensive care unit (ICU) with COVID-19. The authors found that baseline health-related quality of life was poor, with 43% of participants having a mental health disorder. “The most common pre-existing medical conditions were thoracic or respiratory (444/585; 76%) and musculoskeletal conditions (275/585; 47%), with more than a third of participants having COVID-19 Unable to work due to post-viral illness -19 status (222/585; 38%),” the authors write. Half of the participants (287) were randomized to receive standard care (one advice session online), and 298 were randomized to receive the REGAIN intervention (8 weeks of home-based group exercise and psychology delivered online). assigned to receive a physical support session). Improvement can be seen in 3 months Participant outcomes were assessed at 3, 6, and 12 months. At three months, 17% (39 people) in the intervention group reported their overall health was “much better,” compared with 8% (20 people) in the usual care group. One serious adverse event of post-exercise syncope and vomiting was thought to be potentially related to the intervention, and two adverse events were clear (knee pain with exercise and severe anxiety before exercise). The authors said it was thought to be related to Although no improvement was seen at 6 months, by 12 months participants in the REGAIN group showed significant improvement. Overall participants in the REGAIN intervention group had higher odds of being physically active (odds ratio 1.66; 95% confidence interval, 1.14 to 2.41) compared with participants in the usual care group. Importantly, the magnitude of improvement in post-traumatic stress disorder in the REGAIN intervention group was twice as large as in the control group. “This is an important finding given the high levels of post-traumatic stress disorder observed in this population and its known impact on health-related quality of life and social and economic productivity.” the authors stated. in an editorial Regarding the study, exercise science professors from two Australian universities stressed that no cases of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome were reported in the REGAIN group. Regular monitoring in the REGAIN trial did not identify any episodes of worsening symptoms after exertion. “Regular monitoring in the REGAIN trial did not identify any episodes of post-exercise worsening, and individual exercise at home in an online group under the supervision of a trained physical therapist or exercise physiologist is safe. “We felt reassured that this was the case,” the authors write.

