Webinar: Launch of AirQ+ Spanish version





please join us WHO Air Quality, Energy and Health Sector For webinarLaunch of AirQ+ Spanish version: A tool to assess the health impacts of air pollution.” It will be held on February 15, 2024 from 16:00 to 17:00 (CET). Air pollution is one of the biggest environmental risks to health and is associated with a variety of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and cancer. The morbidity and mortality associated with these diseases could be reduced by lowering air pollution levels around the world. However, in 2019, 99% of the world's population lived in areas where WHO air quality guidelines were not met. Effectively addressing this challenge, together with climate action and the active participation of health workers, represents a significant opportunity to drive significant improvements in public health and advance the sustainable development agenda. It becomes. To this end, it is essential to assess the health impacts of air pollution and generate evidence that will facilitate decision-making, policy development, and the implementation of interventions to protect health and reduce emissions. The World Health Organization has developed AirQ+ as a software designed to conduct such assessments, providing a comprehensive approach in the fight against air pollution and its negative impact on public health. This tool is now also available in Spanish. Webinar objectives: Introducing the new Spanish version of AirQ+. This is a valuable, publicly accessible, rigorous tool for assessing the health impacts of air pollution. This webinar session will be recorded. *The webinar will be held in Spanish. * After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. agenda Chair

Cristina Vert, Technical Consultant, WHO Sector Air Quality, Energy and Health

Opening remarks

Maria Neira, WHO Director-General for Environment, Climate Change and Health What does the Spanish version of AirQ+ include?

Karla Cervantes-Martínez, WHO Technical Consultant, Air Quality, Energy and Health Sector Overview of health impact assessments and access to download tools and translated manuals. Detailed tour of AirQ+ in Spanish

Pierpaolo Mudu, Technical Director, Air Quality, Energy and Health, WHO

Take a quick look at the tool to understand its components and general functionality. Relevance of the Spanish translation of AirQ+ in Latin America and the Caribbean

Juan José Castillo, Regional Advisor for Air Quality and Health, PAHO

Stephanie Montero, Clean Air Institute

Overview of regional capacity building and experiences of regional expert groups on the use of the Spanish version of AirQ+ in air quality management processes. Over 10 years of experience using AirQ+ in Mexico

Mr. Horacio Riojas Rodríguez, Director of Environmental Health, INPS Mexico

Q&A and closing remarks

Cristina Vert, Technical Consultant, WHO Sector Air Quality, Energy and Health Verified speakers

Maria Neira, WHO Director-General for Environment, Climate Change and Health

Dr. María Neira has been Director of the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health at the World Health Organization (WHO) since 2005. Prior to joining WHO, she served as Spain's Deputy Minister of Health and Consumer Affairs, Director General of the Spanish Food Safety and Nutrition Agency, and gained extensive field experience as a public health advisor in Africa. Karla Cervantes-Martinez, Technical Consultant, WHO

Dr Carla Cervantes Martínez is a technical consultant at the WHO Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health in Geneva, where she primarily leads the estimation of air pollution mortality for SDG 3.9.1. She also supports activities related to global air quality databases. She also develops training materials and provides technical advice on air pollution epidemiology. Before joining WHO, she focused on epidemiological cohort studies to assess chronic health effects and air pollution exposure models, and she has scientific training in public health and environmental health. I was there.

Pierpaolo Mudu, WHO Technical Officer

Dr. Pierpaolo Mudu is a technical officer at the WHO-EURO Environmental Health Center in Bonn, Germany. He also works with WHO headquarters in Geneva. His latest work includes the coordination of his AirQ+, a software that calculates the impact of air pollution on health, and several impact assessments of environmental policy interventions in different countries and cities, as well as case studies in Europe and abroad. Includes research and development. Juan José Castillo, Regional Air Quality Advisor, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

Mtro Juan José Castillo is Regional Air Quality Advisor for the Pan American Health Organization. He works to provide technical assistance to health officials in the Americas and the Caribbean to build capacity to address the burden of air pollution caused by disease. Juan has over 14 years of experience in the environmental public health field. He has worked as an executive director of an international nonprofit organization, a teacher, a researcher, and as a public servant in the transportation, environment, and health sectors. He has experience working in the private sector. Juan leads the development of his AirQ+ regional expert group for Latin America and the Caribbean. This working group is made up of over 100 of his experts from over 15 countries and is facilitating the use of his AirQ+ to support decision-making processes in the region. Juan studied environmental engineering and holds a master's degree in environmental management. Stephanie Montero, Clean Air Institute

Dr. Stephanie Montero is a physician with a Master's degree in Global Health and Development from University College London, UK, and a Master's Degree in Regional Development and Multilateral Cooperation from Pablo de Olavide University, Seville, Spain. is being obtained. Since September 2022, Dr. Montero has been part of the Clean Air Institute team as an air quality and health expert. From 2017 until 2022, she served as her Coordinator of the Atmospheric and Health Project at the Directorate General of Atmospheric Affairs of the Ministry of the Environment in Mexico City. From 2015 until 2018, she worked as Director of Environmental Health at the Ministry of Sustainable Development of the State of Morelos. Mr. Horacio Riojas Rodríguez, Director of Environmental Health, INPS Mexico

Dr. Horacio Riojas Rodríguez has been Director of Environmental Health at Mexico's National Institute of Public Health, a Pan American Health Organization/WHO Collaborating Center, for 20 years. In the academic field, he is recognized as a researcher in medical science and is the leader of the health and environment research line at INSP-Mexico. He has published over 100 of his scientific papers in indexed journals and is also a master's and doctoral professor at the Mexican School of Public Health. Cristina Vert, Technical Consultant, WHO

Dr. Christina Burt is a technical consultant at the WHO Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health in Geneva. She collaborates in the air quality, energy and health sectors, and the policy and interventions sector for health and environment. She recently worked with UN-Habitat to lead the coordination and development of a directory of resources for planning healthy environments. She also supports WHO projects that scale up national environmental, climate change and health action. Her training covers environmental science, public health, and environmental epidemiology. *The webinar will be held in Spanish. * After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. About the webinar series This event is WHO Webinar Series – Clean air and energy for health: From evidence to solutions.

This series provides a 360-degree view of the state of the science, tools, interventions, and implementation of policies and programs for cleaner air and better health. This series also presents solutions that help prevent or reduce the health, economic, and environmental costs of air pollution. By bringing together experts, leaders, policy makers, civil society advocates, and innovators from multidisciplinary perspectives, we foster dialogue, share knowledge, and ultimately create healthier outcomes for everyone. It also serves as a platform for shaping a sustainable future.

