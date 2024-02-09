Health
Webinar: Launch of AirQ+ Spanish version
please join us WHO Air Quality, Energy and Health Sector For webinarLaunch of AirQ+ Spanish version: A tool to assess the health impacts of air pollution.” It will be held on February 15, 2024 from 16:00 to 17:00 (CET).
Air pollution is one of the biggest environmental risks to health and is associated with a variety of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and cancer. The morbidity and mortality associated with these diseases could be reduced by lowering air pollution levels around the world. However, in 2019, 99% of the world's population lived in areas where WHO air quality guidelines were not met.
Effectively addressing this challenge, together with climate action and the active participation of health workers, represents a significant opportunity to drive significant improvements in public health and advance the sustainable development agenda. It becomes.
To this end, it is essential to assess the health impacts of air pollution and generate evidence that will facilitate decision-making, policy development, and the implementation of interventions to protect health and reduce emissions. The World Health Organization has developed AirQ+ as a software designed to conduct such assessments, providing a comprehensive approach in the fight against air pollution and its negative impact on public health. This tool is now also available in Spanish.
Webinar objectives:
- Introducing the new Spanish version of AirQ+. This is a valuable, publicly accessible, rigorous tool for assessing the health impacts of air pollution.
This webinar session will be recorded.
*The webinar will be held in Spanish. *
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.
agenda
Chair
Cristina Vert, Technical Consultant, WHO Sector Air Quality, Energy and Health
Opening remarks
Maria Neira, WHO Director-General for Environment, Climate Change and Health
What does the Spanish version of AirQ+ include?
Karla Cervantes-Martínez, WHO Technical Consultant, Air Quality, Energy and Health Sector
Overview of health impact assessments and access to download tools and translated manuals.
Detailed tour of AirQ+ in Spanish
Pierpaolo Mudu, Technical Director, Air Quality, Energy and Health, WHO
Take a quick look at the tool to understand its components and general functionality.
Relevance of the Spanish translation of AirQ+ in Latin America and the Caribbean
Juan José Castillo, Regional Advisor for Air Quality and Health, PAHO
Stephanie Montero, Clean Air Institute
Overview of regional capacity building and experiences of regional expert groups on the use of the Spanish version of AirQ+ in air quality management processes.
Over 10 years of experience using AirQ+ in Mexico
Mr. Horacio Riojas Rodríguez, Director of Environmental Health, INPS Mexico
Q&A and closing remarks
Cristina Vert, Technical Consultant, WHO Sector Air Quality, Energy and Health
Verified speakers
|
Maria Neira, WHO Director-General for Environment, Climate Change and Health
|
Karla Cervantes-Martinez, Technical Consultant, WHO
|
Pierpaolo Mudu, WHO Technical Officer
|
Juan José Castillo, Regional Air Quality Advisor, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)
|
Stephanie Montero, Clean Air Institute
|
Mr. Horacio Riojas Rodríguez, Director of Environmental Health, INPS Mexico
|
Cristina Vert, Technical Consultant, WHO
*The webinar will be held in Spanish. *
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.
About the webinar series
This event is WHO Webinar Series – Clean air and energy for health: From evidence to solutions.
This series provides a 360-degree view of the state of the science, tools, interventions, and implementation of policies and programs for cleaner air and better health. This series also presents solutions that help prevent or reduce the health, economic, and environmental costs of air pollution. By bringing together experts, leaders, policy makers, civil society advocates, and innovators from multidisciplinary perspectives, we foster dialogue, share knowledge, and ultimately create healthier outcomes for everyone. It also serves as a platform for shaping a sustainable future.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2024/02/15/default-calendar/webinar–launch-of-airq–spanish-version—tool-to-evaluate-the-health-impacts-of-air-pollution
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Supreme Court faces Trump's biggest test yet
- Girls and gangs: A radical approach to breaking the cycle of violence
- Webinar: Launch of AirQ+ Spanish version
- Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha faces legal trouble over failed event engagement
- Windom Area records victory in sectional hockey quarterfinal over Fairmont Area | News, sports, jobs
- Get the look of Maya Jama's white lace dress
- Pakistan election results: Imran Khan's party makes early gains despite obstacles
- Congress Black Book says Modi govt devastated economy
- Dharmendra changes his name 64 years after his Bollywood debut? This is what his “new name” is now
- Deloitte: Workforce conflict over job replacement by AI and technology
- Chinese Xi calls for stronger strategic coordination with Russia in Lunar New Year call with Putin
- Women's tennis delivers 4-3 victory over Barry