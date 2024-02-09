New malaria vaccine brings huge benefits to public health | Teikoku News















A recently approved malaria vaccine could prevent hundreds of deaths and hundreds of thousands of cases. Malaria vaccine R21/Matrix M can prevent approximately 1 death in every 159 people vaccinated in settings where malaria is transmitted year-round, and in seasonal settings, 1 death per 159 people vaccinated over a 15-year period. One death could be prevented for every 153 children, the report said. modeling research. this researchResearchers published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases found that the vaccine could reduce malaria infections by 200,000 and 650 cases per 100,000 vaccinated children over 15 years in regions where seasonal malaria is endemic. It is estimated that it may prevent death. The vaccine, recently recommended for use by the World Health Organization (WHO), will result in 180,000 malaria infections and 630 deaths for every 100,000 children vaccinated in areas where malaria transmission occurs throughout the year. It is estimated that this can be prevented. The research team, made up of researchers from the UK, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Mali, Tanzania, and Italy, found that in areas where malaria is seasonal, it costs $7 to prevent one infection, and malaria transmission occurs over the entire period. We estimate that it will cost $6 in your area. Year. The burden of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa remains unacceptably high. This vaccine has the potential to significantly reduce morbidity and mortality from childhood malaria. Dr. Pete Winskill The study used Burkina Faso's Phase 2b clinical trial data to model the efficacy of the R21/Matrix-M vaccine, and the team used recently published Phase 3 clinical trial data to validate the model's results. Did. In addition to estimating the number of cases and deaths, this modeling study also estimates his cost-effectiveness over a 15-year period in various settings in sub-Saharan Africa. The authors found that R21/Matrix-M, when introduced into routine childhood immunization programs and through large-scale seasonal vaccination campaigns in malaria-endemic areas of sub-Saharan Africa, has significant public health impacts. It has been demonstrated that it has the potential to give The study, conducted by the MRC Global Infectious Disease Analysis Center at Imperial College London, Published in Lancet Infectious Diseases. Dr Nora Schmidt, a researcher at Imperial College London, said: “The rollout of the R21/Matrix M vaccine will be of great benefit to children living in malaria-endemic areas of Africa and will play a key role in reducing the burden of malaria. There is a possibility that this will be achieved.” future. ” Dr Hilary Topazian, research fellow in malaria epidemiology at Imperial College London, said: 'In the wide range of settings we have tested, R21 is comparable to other malaria interventions and other common pediatric vaccines, and is highly effective. It turned out to be highly cost-effective.” Dr Pete Winskill, a researcher at Imperial College London, said: “The burden of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa remains unacceptably high. In our modeling study, the R21/Matrix M malaria vaccine was found to be effective for 160 people vaccinated. “We estimate that one malaria death for every child born could be prevented.” When used in conjunction with existing malaria control programs, this vaccine has the potential to significantly reduce childhood malaria morbidity and mortality. ”

