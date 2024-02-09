4 articles on the latest prevention and treatment





Fortunately, drugs that target PDE5 already exist, but it may not be what you expect… Drugs like Viagra used to treat erectile dysfunction are PDE5 inhibitors. Researchers have found that PDE5 inhibitors can be used to make esophageal tumor samples from patients who previously had poor responses to treatment more sensitive to the effects of chemotherapy. Although this is an early discovery study, PDE5 inhibitors combined with chemotherapy may shrink some esophageal tumors better than chemotherapy alone. These could be a way to tackle chemotherapy resistance, one of the major challenges in the treatment of esophageal cancer. 4. Precancer research to prevent esophageal cancer By looking more closely at how cancer develops, we can find ways to stop it. that's why Cancer Grand Challenges Team eDyNAmiC We study how DNA changes cause cancer. Specifically, they're looking at extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), or strange rings of DNA that aren't where they're supposed to be inside cells. These are often associated with cancer and were thought to be late effects of cancer. But last year everything changed. eDyNAmiC worked with Professor Fitzgerald's OCCAMS team to use patient data to directly examine the changes that occur as Barrett's esophagus transitions into esophageal cancer. They then compared those changes to what would have happened if it had not become malignant. This new approach paid off. Surprisingly, the research team discovered that people can carry ecDNA in abnormal, non-cancerous esophageal cells. However, this changes the behavior of the cell. The appearance of ecDNA makes it very likely that Barrett's esophagus will turn into esophageal cancer. This suggests that ecDNA may be the driving force behind cancer rather than its late effects. So what does this actually mean? Extrachromosomal DNA is found in half of all cancer types. This is a characteristic of many of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat tumors. Now that we can see what ecDNA is doing, we can find specific ways to stop it. And as eDyNAmiC begins to focus on targeting his ecDNA with drugs, this new way of understanding cancer could also be a way to stop and prevent cancer.

