



Prince Edward Island has not seen a measles case in more than a decade, but health officials are bracing for a possible resurgence as cases surge in Europe. The World Health Organization announced last week that the number of measles cases in Europe exceeded 42,000 last year. This is a 40-fold increase compared to 2022, when fewer than 1,000 cases were reported. Dr. Heather Morrison, PEI's chief public health officer, said it's possible Islanders who don't have immunity to the disease could bring home the infection after traveling. “Historically, we know that when there are parts of the population that have lower vaccination rates or immunization rates, that leads to higher levels of outbreaks and disease,” she added. “We have seen this situation in different parts of the world over the years, and each time we are reminded of how important and how effective this type of vaccination program is. .” Over the past five years, an average of 93 per cent of school-age children on Prince Edward Island have been fully immunized with measles-containing vaccines, falling just short of the ideal of 95 per cent, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. A file photo taken at Sanaa's Al Sabeen Mother and Child Hospital in 2021 shows a Yemeni child suffering from measles. (Mohamed Huwais/AFP/Getty) “I think if we see interest rates going down further, we're going to be just as concerned as we are elsewhere,” she said. Nationwide vaccination rates are certainly declining. Canada nearly eliminated measles in 1998 through an extensive vaccination program. But 2021 federal data shows only 79% of children nationwide have received both doses of the vaccine, down from 87% in 2017. There is a resurgence of measles in Europe. Should islanders be concerned? As measles cases explode in Europe, PEI's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison explains how serious the virus is and why vaccination is the key to prevention. doing. Vaccines continue during the pandemic Prime Minister Scott Morrison said PEI has been able to maintain its vaccination program during the pandemic, which should strengthen island-wide resistance to measles. In other parts of the country, programs were scaled back or canceled altogether because public health resources were needed to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. Dr. Heather Morrison said PEI has been able to maintain its vaccination program during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has strengthened the island's defenses against measles. (CBC/Canadian Radio) “That's one of the things we've been able to continue to do here on P.E.I. is continue to maintain our childhood immunization program despite COVID-19. “Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. “While this rate of decline may have been seen elsewhere, we are not seeing the same degree of decline here.” Measles is highly contagious, so once the infection enters the country, it can spread rapidly. Studies show that one person with measles can spread it to an average of 12 to 18 people. And this disease can cause serious health problems for some people. The World Health Organization said more than 20,000 people were hospitalized and at least five people died in Europe in December alone. Dr. Heather Morrison says the two-dose measles vaccine is almost 98 per cent effective. (Vernon Bryant/Associated Press) “The best thing you can do” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said two doses of the measles vaccine are almost 98% effective in preventing infection. The vaccine is part of PEI's publicly funded program and will be given to children aged 12 and 18 months. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said adults traveling to areas with outbreaks should ensure their vaccinations are up to date. “Indeed, measles is highly contagious, so getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself from measles.”

