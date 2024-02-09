This inexpensive treatment could reduce antibiotic use and potentially save millions of lives. So why is the prescription amount so low?





Every year, more than 500,000 children die from disease. diarrheal diseases. Oral rehydration salts are an easy, inexpensive, and effective way to combat the deadly dehydration caused by these illnesses and have been praised as: “This could be the most important medical advance of the 20th century.””. However, research suggests that its use may be limited by gaps in provider knowledge between what patients want and what patients actually want. Masu. “When children seek treatment from a health care provider for diarrhea, they often do not receive oral rehydration salts, which many children do. They cost just a few cents, and the World Health Organization is an oral rehydration salt that has been recommended for decades.” – Professor Neeraj Sood, health policy expert, University of Southern California, Los Angeles. “When children seek treatment from a health care provider for diarrhea, they often do not receive oral rehydration salts, which many children do. This is something that institutions have been recommending for decades,” the professor said.Neeraj Sood, a health policy expert at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. “If we can find ways to increase the use of oral rehydration salts, millions of young lives could be saved.” In some India, Diarrhea causes the highest number of deaths Several explanations have been proposed around the world to try to explain this phenomenon. Because salt is so cheap, health care providers are less likely to stock or prescribe it and may earn more money by prescribing other treatments instead. . This includes antibiotics, which are ineffective for viral diarrhea. Or the doctor may think the patient doesn't want it. “Oral rehydration salts are powders that are mixed with water, unlike traditional tablets, so there may be a perception that patients don't want them.” [them]or don't think about it. [them] As a real medicine,” Sood said. For the study, Sood and colleagues recruited more than 2,000 health care providers in 253 towns in the Indian states of Karnataka and Bihar, selected for a wide range of socio-economic demographics and diverse access to health care. did. It also trained people to act as patients and carers, and provided a script for doctors to use during unannounced visits to surgeries requesting treatment for symptoms of viral diarrhea in a two-year-old child. In some cases, these patients indicated a preference for a particular treatment by showing pictures of packets of oral rehydration salts or antibiotics. In other cases, patients simply asked their doctors for recommendations, and some patients purchased their drugs elsewhere to control for-profit prescribing. To measure the impact of potential stockouts, the researchers also assigned half of the town's providers to receive six weeks' worth of salt. Research published in journals sciencefound that the biggest barrier to salt use was the belief that patients would not want this treatment, accounting for 42% of underprescriptions. If a patient expressed a preference for salt, the likelihood of receiving salt increased by 27%. Stock-outs and financial incentives accounted for only 6% and 5% of underprescriptions, respectively. “The second surprising thing is that when we surveyed patients, they did not hold this view and had no problem using oral rehydration salts,” Sood said. The results suggest that efforts to educate healthcare providers about patient preferences should be “actively considered” as salt use could increase significantly. Researchers said encouraging patients and caregivers to request salt when seeking treatment for diarrheal illnesses may also increase salt intake.

