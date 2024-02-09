Access is limited because health care professionals are reluctant to use effective diarrhea treatments for children.





Oral rehydration salts (ORS) are a safe, inexpensive and widely available treatment for childhood diarrhea, but health care providers are avoiding prescribing them in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) and using antibiotics instead, according to a new report. and other expensive treatments. report in Science. Worldwide, up to 500,000 children die from diarrhea each year, primarily in LMICs, and most of those lives could be saved using ORS. “Currently, almost half of diarrhea cases worldwide do not receive ORS,” the authors explained. “Most health care providers in developing countries know that ORS is a lifesaving, inexpensive treatment for childhood diarrhea, but few prescribe it. This knowledge and practice gap has baffled experts for decades and cost millions of lives.” To understand why ORS is underprescribed, a team of researchers from the United States and India conducted a randomized controlled trial in which 25% of childhood diarrheal deaths worldwide occur in India. The actors, who played concerned fathers with a two-year-old with diarrhea at home, visited 2,282 private health care providers in 253 towns in India. The performers were randomly assigned to show a preference for ORS, antibiotics, or no preference at all. Without a stated preference, most providers avoided her ORS. If the patient did not indicate a preference, only 28% were prescribed or dispensed an ORS, and if a standardized patient indicated a preference for her ORS, 55% were prescribed or dispensed an ORS. was. Express your desire for dual use Expressing a preference for ORS doubled the likelihood of being offered a solution that was sold as a small packet mixed with water for less than $1. The authors found that providers' perception that patients did not want ORS because the drug tasted bad or was perceived to be less effective than antibiotics led to 42% of ORS underprescriptions. However, the authors found that out-of-stock items (out-of-bags) and financial incentives were to blame. We only accounted for 6% and 5% of the encounters. “These results suggest that interventions that change healthcare providers' misperceptions of patients' ORS preferences should be actively considered as they have the potential to significantly increase ORS use.” ” concluded the authors. Changing healthcare provider behavior regarding ORS prescribing remains a major challenge. in press release Commenting on the study, corresponding author Zachary Wagner, Ph.D. We need to find it.” “Changing provider behavior regarding ORS prescribing remains a major challenge,” said co-author Dr. Manoj Mohanan. “ORS usage remains low in many countries, such as India.” .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/misc-emerging-topics/providers-reluctance-limits-use-effective-diarrhea-treatment-children The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos