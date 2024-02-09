Influenza lingers in the U.S., waning in some areas and raging in others





new york – The influenza virus is on the rise in the United States, with infections spreading in some parts of the country after weeks of apparent decline across the country. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released Friday shows influenza hospitalizations continue to decline nationally, but other factors, including the number of states with high or very high levels of respiratory illness, show that influenza hospitalizations continue to decline nationally. indicators are increasing. “While we can say we've peaked nationally, the situation is uneven at the local level,” said Alicia Budd of the CDC. “Some areas have not yet reached their peak.” Case traffic has eased a bit in the Southeast and parts of the West Coast, but flu-like illnesses appear to be surging in the Midwest, and some areas are showing some signs of recovery. CDC officials said 23 states reported high levels last week, up from 18 the week before. The peak influenza season in the United States typically occurs between December and February. National data shows this season's peak was around late December, but a second surge is always a possibility. This has happened during other flu seasons, with the second peak often, but not always, lower than the first, Budd said. Budd said this season has been relatively typical so far. The CDC estimates that since early October, at least 22 million people have been sickened by influenza, with 250,000 hospitalizations and 15,000 deaths. The agency announced that 74 children died from the flu. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections appear to have peaked around the same time as influenza. CDC data shows that coronavirusAttributable hospitalizations have not reached the same levels as during the same period over the past three winters. According to CDC data, COVID-19 is sending more people to the hospital than the flu. Dr. David Weber, an infectious disease expert at the University of North Carolina, said the national trend is playing out in Chapel Hill. Weber is also the medical director of infection prevention at UNC Medical Center, where more than 100 of the hospital's 1,000 beds were infected with COVID-19, influenza and the respiratory virus RSV about a month ago. It was full of people. This isn't as bad as some previous winters. At one point during the pandemic, 250 beds were filled with COVID-19 patients. But this was bad enough that the hospital had to declare an emergency so that additional beds could be used temporarily, Weber said. Currently, about 35 beds are filled with patients suffering from one of these viruses, mostly COVID-19, he added. “Overall, I think it’s been a pretty typical year,” he said, adding that normal circumstances have changed, including COVID-19, making everything a little busier than before the pandemic. . ___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Education Media Group. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/flu-hangs-us-fading-areas-intensifying-107102044 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos