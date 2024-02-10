How air pollution affects heart health





Air pollution is one of the most prevalent causes of death in the world, causing many cardiovascular deaths, even though experts believe it is a solvable problem.

CLEVELAND — Did you know that air pollution is the fourth leading cause of death in the world? Health Index Evaluation Institute. of who It is estimated that nearly 7 million people die each year from diseases caused by indoor and outdoor air pollution. The main source of modern air pollution is caused by the combustion of fossil fuels, but global environmental problems such as volcanic ash and desert dust can also cause problems. One of the biggest concerns is related to air pollution from wildfires. You may remember how the Canadian wildfires affected air quality last year, but all this pollution affects more than your lungs. “The most important cause of death is cardiovascular disease, heart attack and stroke,” says Dr. Sanjay Rajagopalan, chief of cardiovascular medicine at Cleveland University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. “More than 50% of deaths worldwide [from] Air pollution [are] Because of cardiovascular disease. ” Rajagopalan has just published a comprehensive review in the Lancet of several studies on the health effects of air pollution. You can read it below.

“Air pollution is responsible for 100,000 to 200,000 deaths in North America. We think the air in Ohio is clean, but that's not the case,” he explained. “Ohio ranks among the worst states when it comes to air quality, and there are many health conditions that are worsened by air pollution.” Air pollution can affect the lungs, heart, liver, brain and fatty tissue, says Rajagopalan. It can also cause other common illnesses. “According to the Global Burden of Disease, up to 20% of diabetes is caused by air pollution, and most of this is in countries with high air pollution levels,” he added. “But don't get me wrong, this is a problem in North America and Europe as well as in Asia, where levels are very high, and this is a completely modifiable risk factor. This is not something people should die from. there is no.” Surprisingly, air pollution can be even worse during the winter, especially if you use a fireplace or wood stove or leave your car warm and idling. Ventilation is necessary to remove indoor pollutants, so open the windows from time to time. If you have risk factors such as diabetes, lung disease, or heart disease, consider installing an air purifier in your home. If possible, close your windows on days with high air pollution index and turn on your air conditioner during hot weather. If you really have a problem, consider wearing his N95 mask outdoors where the air is bad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wkyc.com/article/news/health/health-hub/impact-air-pollution-heart-health/95-780e8fec-d101-4d26-881a-febedf1a1ffb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos