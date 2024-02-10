Health
Understanding Chronic Wasting Disease in Deer
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a contagious neurodegenerative disease in deer that causes symptoms such as inability to feed, stumbling, drooling, and fear of humans, and in all cases eventually leading to death. “Infected deer can live for more than two years, but it can take a very long time for clinical symptoms to appear,” he says. Michelle Gibson Diagnostic Laboratory Testing Manager Wildlife Futures Program at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. That means it can infect other deer during that time.
What is CWD? prion diseaseThis means that it occurs when a normal cellular protein becomes misfolded and further copies of the protein spread out due to the misfolding. Gibson said there is no evidence that CWD can spread to humans, but there are concerns that this situation could change as other prion diseases, such as mad cow disease, can also be spread through consumption of infected meat. Stated. She said cases of CWD are increasing not only in Pennsylvania and the United States, but around the world.
By collecting and analyzing fecal samples from animals with and without CWD. new joint research Penn Vet and colleagues reveal how CWD affects the gut microbiome, providing a potential tool for disease surveillance. Researchers found that several types of gut bacteria can distinguish between CWD-positive and -negative animals. Their paper “Future fecal microbiological biomarkers for chronic wasting diseases” microbiology spectrum.
Researchers analyzed 100 fecal samples from white-tailed deer from different regions of the United States, half of which had chronic wasting disease and half who did not.He said CWD has been a challenge for surveillance as confirmation of the disease primarily requires post-mortem diagnosis. Anna Kashina, professor of biochemistry at Pennsylvania College of Veterinary Medicine. There has never been a non-invasive live animal test for CWD, and CWD is thought to be transmitted by ingestion or contact with prions deposited in the environment through feces, saliva, urine, or dead animal carcasses. Masu.
“This study is the start of a very promising trend of using fecal samples to identify disease and learn more about disease biology,” Kasina says.
This study found similar changes in CWD-positive deer diagnosed with early- and late-stage CWD, indicating that CWD-related changes precede symptoms. julie ellisCo-director of Penn Vet's Wildlife Futures Program, the technique could help detect CWD early, especially in areas where CWD prevalence has not previously been reported.
This project highlights Penn's ability to bring together collaborators with diverse expertise and skill sets, she says. Ellis is an ecologist who works in wildlife health management, and Gibson has a background in molecular biology and oversees CWD diagnostics. Kashina is a basic scientist who studies cell and animal models and focuses on neurodegeneration. Penn Vet's Dawei W. Dong is an expert in machine learning and artificial intelligence and co-senior author of the study. They collaborated with other researchers at the Pennsylvania College of Veterinary Medicine, Merck & Co., and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Gibison said the Wildlife Futures program is also unique in that it has seven wildlife health technicians located around the state to help collect specimens and monitor for diseases. The next step in Penn's CWD research is to look at captive and wild deer in Pennsylvania, rather than domestic deer nationwide. Professor Kashina says this is important because it eliminates the variations in geographical regions that usually have a strong influence on the microbiome. The reasons for the association between CWD and changes in the fecal microbiome remain unclear.
One of Kashina's long-term hopes is to develop a fecal test that hunters can use in the field. Gibson says it's important to catch CWD as it moves into new areas. Once this disease becomes endemic, it is difficult to eradicate.
Michelle Gibison is a diagnostic laboratory testing manager at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine and section director of chronic wasting diseases in the Wildlife Futures Program.
Anna Kashina is a professor of biochemistry in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the Penn State College of Veterinary Medicine.
Julie C. Ellis is an adjunct associate professor of pathobiology and co-director of the Wildlife Futures Program at the Penn State College of Veterinary Medicine.
Other co-authors are Karie Durynski, Susan Bender and Lisa Murphy of Penn Vet. his Dawei W. Dong of Penn Veterinary Medicine and the Institute of Biomedical Informatics, Perelman School of Medicine; Adam Didier and Maureen Bourner of Merck KGaA, MilliporeSigma; Guy Kleks and Avihai Zolty of Merck KGaA, Sigma Aldrich Israel Ltd.; and Tracy Nichols of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
This research was supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
