Health
Staggering increase in catheter claims suggests Medicare fraud
Linda Hennis was checking her Medicare statement in January when she noticed something strange. A company she had never heard of had been paid about $12,000 to send 2,000 urinary catheters.
However, she never required or received a catheter.
Hennis, a retired nurse who lives in the Chicago suburbs, noticed that the company selling the plastic tubes was called Pretty in Pink Boutique and was based in Texas. “There's a mistake here,” Hennis recalled thinking.
She is one of more than 450,000 Medicare beneficiaries who had a urinary catheter bill billed to their account in 2023, according to a new report prepared by the National Association of Accountable Care Organizations, an advocacy group representing hundreds of health care organizations. This is an increase from about 50,000 people the previous year. Nationwide system. In the report: federal database Percentage of Medicare claims available to researchers.
The large increase in catheter billings included $2 billion in claims by seven high-volume suppliers, representing nearly one-fifth of Medicare spending on medical supplies in 2023, according to the analysis. may account for. The country said a spike in claims for catheters that were never delivered suggested widespread Medicare fraud.
“We think this is outrageous,” said Cliff Gauss, executive director of the group that conducted the analysis.
Dara Corrigan, who runs Medicare's Center for Program Integrity, declined to say whether the agency is investigating catheter claims. He said if the federal government suspects fraud, it may hold payments in escrow while it reviews the claim. However, she did not say whether such a thing happened regarding the payment for the catheter.
“We're doing all of this behind the scenes to ensure the integrity of the investigation,” Ms. Corrigan said of the agency's process generally. She described Medicare billing fraud as “one of those ever-present and always-frustrating problems.”
Pretty in Pink Boutique, which billed Medicare at least $267 million for catheters between October 2022 and December 2023, could not be reached by phone.
Medicare billing fraud can have far-reaching effects. Even if patients do not pay the charges themselves, increased spending by government insurance programs may increase the premiums they pay in the future.
Catheters and other medical supplies are often subject to billing schemes.Last April, the federal government criminal liability A lawsuit against 18 defendants who submitted bills for non-existent coronavirus testing and other pandemic-related services. And in 2019, the Department of Justice stated: Split An international fraud ring fraudulently charged more than $1 billion for back and knee orthotics.
Medical supply companies are easy to start and the hurdles to proving medical necessity are relatively low. Companies “don't need much to show why grandma needs a urinary catheter,” said Eva Gunasekera, who previously led health care fraud investigations at the Justice Department.
Patients and doctors who have reported mysterious catheter claims to Medicare in recent months have complained of a lack of communication from the government about whether billions of dollars have been lost in ongoing claims fraud. He says he is holding it.
One member of the advocacy group, Dr. Bob Rauner, runs a large physician network in Nebraska. In an interview, he said that in 2023, patients were billed nearly $2 million for phantom catheters. (He tracks such spending because his organization receives bonus payments from Medicare when overall medical costs are low but patients are in good health.)
“All I know is that this is all a scam, because the doctor didn't order it and the patient didn't receive it,” the federal health service's Office of Inspector General said in mid-December. said Dr. Rauner, who filed the complaint.
Most of the suspicious claims identified in the new analysis come from seven companies, many of which share executives, according to public documents and advocacy groups' reports. Only one of those companies has a phone number for him, and he did not respond to requests for comment. Other numbers have either been disconnected, passed on to another operator, or in some cases passed into the hands of previous owners.
Pretty in Pink Boutique enrolled in Medicare At the house number in El Paso. The phone number goes to an auto repair shop called West Texas Body and Paint, and an employee who answered the call from a reporter said that the shop receives “daily calls from Medicare enrollees worried about fraudulent claims. “I get calls all day long.”
Pamela Ludwig runs an unrelated business in Nashville also called Pretty in Pink Boutique. Because she receives so many of her complaints about catheters; Added page She explained on her website that her business was not involved in any fraud.
“There are people calling me, calling me names, yelling at me,” Ludwig said. “They feel violated.”
She said she filed a complaint with Medicare in September, but the barrage of complaints didn't stop. In November, her husband heard from a banker in New York City that several men had come to his office asking to open an account with Pretty in Pink Boutique. “He asked if we had sold any businesses recently,” Ludwig said.
The issue came to the attention of the Oklahoma State Department of Health in July when it investigated fraudulent Medicare claims for coronavirus test kits. Officials also noticed an alarmingly high number of catheter claims.
“When we started asking seniors, they said they had never used a urinary catheter and they didn't understand why they were being charged that way,” said Ray Walker, the department's director of Medicare support. Ta. Since then, at least 70 Medicare beneficiaries have filed complaints about catheter bills, he estimates, as recently as this week.
In Illinois, Travis Tormich's group, Illinois Senior Medicare Patrol, reported four cases of possible catheter fraud to the federal Health Service Inspector General after responding to more than a dozen calls from Medicare beneficiaries. He said he had reported it to. The group is part of a national network warning seniors about federal health insurance fraud.
It's unclear how the catheter company obtained so many people's Medicare accounts, but Tormich said some people said they had previously received calls asking for their Medicare identification numbers. Others said they had not received any calls but suspected their names had been obtained through a data breach.
Suzanne Gustafson, 76, filed a complaint with Medicare last month after noticing about $4,000 in suspicious payments to a New York company. She saw a similar charge on her husband's account. And when she posted on Facebook, wanting to spread awareness, she was contacted by another friend who told her that she had also been accused of similar things.
Ms. Gustafson suspected that the company obtained her Medicare information from a tip. data breach This wasn't the first time Gustafson had encountered a suspicious Medicare bill. Last year, she said, she received a false bill for a coronavirus test that she neither ordered nor received.
Hennis said she doesn't know how her information got to Pretty in Pink Boutique. When she reported her improper billing to Medicare, she was told that someone had created a second Medicare account in her name and billed the new account for the catheter. said.
“I hate the idea of someone pillaging Medicare,” she said. “Many of us rely on it. It's clearly ethically wrong.”
