Staggering increase in catheter claims suggests Medicare fraud

Linda Hennis was checking her Medicare statement in January when she noticed something strange. A company she had never heard of had been paid about $12,000 to send 2,000 urinary catheters.

However, she never required or received a catheter.

Hennis, a retired nurse who lives in the Chicago suburbs, noticed that the company selling the plastic tubes was called Pretty in Pink Boutique and was based in Texas. “There's a mistake here,” Hennis recalled thinking.

She is one of more than 450,000 Medicare beneficiaries who had a urinary catheter bill billed to their account in 2023, according to a new report prepared by the National Association of Accountable Care Organizations, an advocacy group representing hundreds of health care organizations. This is an increase from about 50,000 people the previous year. Nationwide system. In the report: federal database Percentage of Medicare claims available to researchers.

The large increase in catheter billings included $2 billion in claims by seven high-volume suppliers, representing nearly one-fifth of Medicare spending on medical supplies in 2023, according to the analysis. may account for. The country said a spike in claims for catheters that were never delivered suggested widespread Medicare fraud.

“We think this is outrageous,” said Cliff Gauss, executive director of the group that conducted the analysis.