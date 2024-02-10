Syphilis patients are rapidly increasing nationwide, doctors are on alert





PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Doctors have seen an alarming trend in syphilis cases across the country in recent years. Syphilis infections are rapidly increasing across the country, with a rate change of nearly 79 percent from 2018 to 2022, according to the CDC's latest sexually transmitted disease surveillance report. Allegheny County saw a similar increase during the same period, according to the Allegheny County Health Department. “We don't expect infections to plummet any time soon,” said Dr. Ken Ho, an infectious disease expert at UPMC and associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. The Allegheny County Health Department told KDKA-TV that while tax rates nationwide increased from 2021 to 2022, Allegheny County's tax rate decreased by 16%. Dr Ho said the decline from 2021 to 2022 is encouraging. He is concerned about the rise in congenital syphilis nationwide in 2022, which will be 10 times higher than 10 years ago. “These are the cases that we are very concerned about because they have a huge impact on the baby's health and the pregnancy can lead to stillbirth and birth defects,” Dr Ho said. . Problems with access to medical care and delays in testing may be contributing to the increase in infections. “If we think outside the box, we need to expand the availability of point-of-care tests where people can get results right away,” he said. Sexually transmitted infections can cause serious health problems if left untreated. The county health department said syphilis disproportionately affects Allegheny County's black residents and men who have sex with men. Dr. Ho said this STI needs to get providers' attention. “We're talking about this more now, which is great. We're making sure pregnant women get tested, we're making sure sexually active people get tested regularly, too. ” he said. Dr Ho said people should take steps to protect themselves. “Cooperate with your medical care. If you are sexually active, discuss how you can protect yourself from syphilis and whether you should get tested regularly. The answer is probably yes,” he said. To tell. ACHD disease intervention specialists investigate all confirmed syphilis cases in the county. The ministry said this includes contacting people and their potential partners to see if they are eligible for treatment or follow-up testing. More from CBS News Jessica Guay



Jessica Guay joined KDKA in February 2021 as a reporter. Prior to joining KDKA, Jessica was a morning anchor and reporter at his WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She also served as an anchor and reporter at her WCHS in Charleston, West Virginia and her WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/alarming-trend-syphilis-cases-surging-nationwide/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos