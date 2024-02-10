Why do young patients have more cancer? Scientists explain

In recent years, reports have begun to show that the incidence of some cancers, such as colorectal cancer, is increasing in people under 50 years of age. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

While there were some difficult times, progress Some new data are alarming in improving cancer survival rates.

In particular, an emerging trend is an increase in the incidence of some cancers in individuals. Under 50 years old .

Why is this important?

To give you some background, 9 out of 10 people in Canada are diagnosed with cancer at the age of 50. or more .

Therefore, existing population-level cancer screening programs often target this age group to detect tumors in individuals who are more likely to develop them. Screening programs can help detect cancer early, or before cancer symptoms become noticeable.

However, in recent years, increasing incidences of infectious diseases have begun to be reported. some cancers like colorectal cancer age group below 50 years.

How new trends in cancer affect us all

Apparently, the concept that cancer is generally a disease of the elderly is now being seriously questioned.

Symptom relief in young patientsSymptoms occur that may be early signs of cancer.

I personally know several Narrative State residents who have been affected by such practices. Their experience is why I wrote this article.

Sevtap Savas is a cancer scientist and molecular geneticist at Memorial University. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

If you ignore the symptoms of young people, they may be diagnosed with terminal cancer, Misdiagnosis . It is important to emphasize this point because delayed cancer diagnosis leads to worse patient outcomes.

This is the exact opposite of what medical programs want to achieve with early diagnosis.

What can you do here in Newfoundland and Labrador?

Reducing cancer incidence and limiting early diagnosis benefits all parties.

We should look for local data to see if the incidence of certain cancers is increasing among younger residents.

Two of the cancer screening programs offered to Newfoundland and Labrador residents target breast cancer and colon cancer. Screening of average-risk populations will begin for these cancers. 50 years old . This is only if the patient can be tested at any age, unless the patient has symptoms or is under observation for reasons such as a family history of cancer. This is the same in other prefectures as well. Ontario recently lowered the age for breast cancer screening to 40 years.

We understand that states often follow national guidelines.

Emerging cancer trends in young people are an opportunity for health systems to reevaluate their guidelines, Dr. Sabas writes. (Paul Daly/CBC)

However, it is disheartening to hear that the concerns of local patients were not taken seriously and the disease progressed.

Screening programs can help detect cancer early. However, the lack of regular testing programs for younger age groups is creating disparities in care for many people.

Science and medicine produce new knowledge every day. They have the ability to show us how to improve healthcare. Emerging cancer trends in young people present an opportunity for health systems to reevaluate guidelines.

Research shows that ignoring symptoms in young people contributes to missed and misdiagnosed cancer diagnoses. We need to reconsider how beneficial this approach is. Canada should also carefully consider current evidence and consider lowering the screening age for some cancers. similar to the US .

Cancer is main cause of death In Canada, decades of scientific research and health services have reduced the incidence and mortality of many cancers. That's why clinicians want to replicate this success in cancers that increasingly affect younger people.

