



Do you feel tired all day long, even after getting enough rest and experience? shortness of breath• You may be deficient in iron, an important mineral needed for your body to function. These changes can occur gradually or rapidly, making you moody, feeling weak and tired, and causing problems concentrating. Iron is involved in important body functions, including the production of hemoglobin, a molecule in the blood that carries oxygen and helps maintain healthy cells, skin, hair, and nails. (Also read: 5 signs of iron deficiency in your skin, hair, and nails) Iron deficiency is common in pregnant women, people who have heavy menstruation, people with digestive disorders, or people who don't eat an iron-rich diet. (Adobe Stock) Iron deficiency is common in pregnant women, people who have heavy menstruation, people with digestive disorders, or people who don't eat an iron-rich diet. Symptoms of iron deficiency include pale skin and nails, unexplained weakness, fatigue and lack of energy, shortness of breath, and headaches. Explore a series of heritage sites with HT and experience Delhi's rich history. JOIN NOW “Iron deficiency is a widespread nutritional deficiency that affects individuals around the world and has serious health implications. Recognizing the main signs of iron deficiency can help prevent further health complications. is essential for early detection and prompt intervention,” said Dr. Aditya S Chowti, Senior Consultant, Internal. Department of Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bangalore. Dr. Choti details the symptoms of iron deficiency in an interview with HT Digital. Signs and symptoms of iron deficiency Malaise Fatigue and weakness are among the most common indicators of iron deficiency. Even after getting enough rest, you may experience persistent fatigue and weakness. This fatigue is caused by a drop in hemoglobin levels, which impairs the blood's ability to efficiently transport oxygen throughout the body. pale skin and nails This is also a significant sign of iron deficiency. A pale complexion, especially noticeable on the facial features, lips, and nail beds, may indicate decreased hemoglobin levels, resulting in decreased oxygenation of tissues and organs. shortness of breath This can also be caused by iron deficiency. A lack of iron reduces the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood, causing shortness of breath, especially during physical exertion or strenuous activity. headache Headaches and dizziness are common symptoms associated with iron deficiency. A lack of iron can lead to changes in blood vessels and impaired oxygen delivery to the brain, which can cause headaches, lightheadedness, and dizziness, especially when standing up quickly. cold hands and feet It may also indicate iron deficiency. Reduced blood oxygenation due to iron deficiency impairs circulation and can leave extremities, such as the hands and feet, cold even in warm environments. dry hair and brittle nails Brittle hair and nails are additional signs of iron deficiency. Dry, brittle, brittle, and brittle hair and nails can be caused by a lack of iron, which affects the health and strength of your hair follicles and nail beds. the urge to move your legs Restless legs syndrome, characterized by an uncontrollable urge to move your legs, especially at night, is another symptom of iron deficiency. This condition can disrupt your sleep patterns and affect your overall health. concentration problems Iron deficiency can cause poor concentration and memory problems, which can affect cognitive function and productivity. Cravings for non-food items such as chalk or soap Additionally, iron deficiency can cause cravings for non-food substances, a condition known as pica, and increase susceptibility to infections and disease due to iron's role in supporting a healthy immune system. Recognizing these signs prompts timely intervention and treatment for iron deficiency and emphasizes the importance of maintaining adequate iron levels for overall health and well-being.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/what-happens-to-your-body-when-you-have-iron-deficiency-know-signs-and-symptoms-101707549744072.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

