



Low-dose positron emission mammography (PEM) can detect as many invasive breast cancers as possible, according to a study published on February 9th. Radiology: Cancer Imaging. A team led by Dr. Vivian Freitas at the University of Toronto has found that PEM performs as well as MRI in detecting breast cancer and may serve as an adjunct imaging modality for evaluating dense breasts. “This breakthrough imaging technology offers an attractive alternative that mirrors the clinical utility of traditional mammography and MRI, while utilizing significantly lower radiation doses compared to previous molecular breast imaging. ,” Freitas said. Aunt Minnie.com. “It has potential applications in screening and diagnostics and could revolutionize the way radiologists approach breast cancer detection.” Although conventional mammography remains the gold standard for breast cancer screening, it performs poorly when imaging dense breasts. This is where supplemental imaging such as MRI and molecular breast imaging comes into play. PEM is one of the molecular breast imaging modalities that is expected to reduce the number of false-positive cases due to its greater specificity than MRI. However, the high radiation dose of PEM discourages radiologists from using this modality. Freitas et al. investigated the feasibility of low-dose PEM and compared its performance to that of MRI in identifying breast cancer and determining the local extent of detected cancer. In this study, the researchers utilized PEM containing up to 185 MBq of F-18 labeled fluorodeoxyglucose (F-18 FDG). Her two breast radiologists, who had no prior knowledge of the cancer's location, reviewed her PEM images taken 1 hour and 4 hours after the F-18 FDG injection. . The research team also correlated the findings with histopathology results. The team included 25 women with a median age of 52 years and a range of 32 to 85 years. In 100 sets of bilateral PEM images, 24 of 25 cancers (96%) were identified. Of the cancers detected by PEM, 19 were invasive and 5 were intraepithelial disease. According to the researchers, this showed “comparable performance” to PEM even after three hours of radioactive tracer uptake. Additionally, the research team reported that the median invasive cancer size was 31 mm, and PEM missed three additional grade 2 intraepithelial lesions. Finally, PEM reduced false-positive additional lesions (1 of 6, 16%) compared with MRI (8 of 13, 62%). However, this did not achieve statistical significance (p = 0.14). Still, Freitas said this advance “could have a major impact on patient care by reducing patient anxiety and reducing the number of unnecessary biopsies and treatments.” “This represents a step forward towards a more focused and precise approach in the medical field,” she said. Aunt Minnie.com. The study authors called for larger studies to validate their results and examine which specific scenarios PEM is most applicable to. “If this technology can confirm preliminary results and effectively reduce false positives, it has the potential to significantly reduce the psychological stress and anxiety patients experience due to inaccurate results,” Freitas added. Ta. in accompanying editorialDavid Barreto, MD, and Jocelyn Rapelyea, MD, of George Washington University, say low-dose PEM protocols hold promise as a future alternative adjunctive breast imaging tool in certain patients for whom other imaging modalities may be contraindicated. He expressed a similar opinion. “Reducing false-positive findings could lead to other potential benefits, including reduced patient anxiety and overall cost burden, as additional work-up or biopsies may not be necessary. ” the researchers wrote. “Another advantage of low-dose PEM is the short acquisition time. [approximately 20 minutes] To complete the four standard views compared to the whole breast MRI protocol [approximately 30 minutes] Some protocols that use MBI [between 28 and 40 minutes]” You can read the full study here here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.auntminnie.com/clinical-news/womens-imaging/article/15663850/lowdose-pem-shows-promise-in-breast-cancer-detection The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

