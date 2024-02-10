Follow these 9 tips to lower your risk of heart disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among Americans. Someone in the United States has a heart attack every 40 seconds. Heart disease statistics are frightening, but generally speaking, heart disease is preventable for people who don't have a history of heart disease.

However, there are challenges and some risk factors that cannot be changed, such as family history, gender, and age. Furthermore, some people do not have access to heart-healthy foods or do not have access to heart-healthy foods. see a doctor Gain insight into their current

health

situation.

In most cases, the average person can significantly reduce their risk of heart disease with simple lifestyle changes, like the nine steps detailed here.

1. Take a walk every day

Decades of research support that cardiovascular exercise is your first line of defense against heart disease. Walking is an easy and simple way to get aerobic exercise and can be done anywhere you have a treadmill, outdoors or indoors.

According to research Even though walking is less intense than other aerobic exercises such as hiking, jogging, and cycling, it can protect against heart disease risk. plus, research suggests Compared to other types of exercise, more people stick to a walking plan over time, which makes walking more effective in the long run (no exercise will help you if you don't stick with it).

You can do it anytime walk more vigorously If you want to further improve your health.

2. Do strength training several times a week

Most research on heart health and exercise focuses on aerobic exercise, such as walking. Resistance training is another way to reduce your risk of heart disease, according to new research. actual, 2018 survey These results are even more important, as it has been found that lifting weights for less than an hour a week can reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke by up to 70%, independent of aerobic exercise. It has become a thing.

According to Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, This large effect likely has something to do with how weightlifting changes body composition. Weight training helps build muscle and reduce fat. Excess body fat is Major risk factors for heart diseaseTherefore, any exercise that helps reduce body fat will be helpful.

I don't need a gym flashy equipment To start strength training. bodyweight trainingExercises like air squats, push-ups, and lunges can provide similar strengthening effects at home.

3. Eat heart-healthy foods

Many delicious foods include Directly related to improved heart health. In general, a diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats such as nuts, seeds, fish, and oils promotes heart health. If fresh produce is not available, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables are just as effective (watch your sodium intake when eating canned food).

4. Limit foods associated with heart disease

On the contrary, some foods have the following characteristics: Direct link to heart disease. To reduce your risk of heart disease, limit high-fat and sugary foods, such as potato chips and commercial desserts. Highly processed foods, such as most fast foods, processed meats (such as hot dogs and cured meats), and boxed snacks such as Twinkies and crackers, also contain heart-harmful ingredients.

Specifically, watch out for trans fats (hydrogenated oils) and high fructose corn syrup. These two are the main ingredients that are not good for your heart.Trans fatty acids increase the number of “bad guys” cholesterol High fructose corn syrup reduces triglycerides in the blood. Some heart disease risk factor factors and comorbidities.

Side note: There's no need to fear saturated fat itself. Research debunks that myth Only saturated fat causes heart disease. Many healthy foods, such as avocados and cheese, contain saturated fat.Processed foods are often high in saturated fat, but they are also high in trans fat and refined carbohydrates Please be careful.

5. Quit smoking

It is now common knowledge that smoking has negative effects on health. Your heart is no exception. According to the Food and Drug Administration, smoking is dangerous. Main causes of cardiovascular diseaseincluding heart attacks and strokes.

Smoking has a negative effect on the cardiovascular system in some respects: Plaque builds up in the arteries, changes blood chemistry and thickens the blood, permanently damaging the heart muscle and blood vessels.According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, even if you smoke occasionally, may cause serious damage.

6. Limit alcohol intake

We're not saying you can't enjoy your favorite cocktail on game day, or even crack open a cold one, but we'd be remiss to not mention the effects of overdosing. alcohol consumption. Drinking too much generally has a negative effect on all systems of the body.

Especially when it comes to heart health, alcohol is associated with symptoms such as: various cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, stroke, etc. The exact relationship varies greatly depending on the amount and pattern of consumption.

The American Heart Association claims: Drinking alcohol in moderation is OKBut once you go a little beyond that threshold (one drink a day for women, two drinks for men), things get worse.Also, the relationship between red wine and heart health not so clear.

7. Keep stress levels low

Although more research is needed to understand exactly how stress contributes to heart disease, scientists are observing a connection between stress and heart health. First, high levels of chronic stress cause unhealthy coping habits, such as smoking, drinking alcohol, and eating lots of high-fat or high-sugar foods. Stress also impairs the body's ability to rest,

sleep

.

Researchers have even identified a special and rare type of heart attack called. Takotsubo cardiomyopathyalso known as stress-induced cardiomyopathy And “broken heart syndrome.” Although this condition is associated with psychological trauma, many patients with this condition exhibit symptoms such as: There is no identifiable cause.

Don't underestimate the impact stress has on your heart. Stress is inevitable, and sometimes it can't be avoided, but there are things you can do to reduce it. How to relieve stress Someone you can rely on in times of extreme pressure.

8. Prioritize sleep

If there's a silver bullet, it's probably sleep, and a close cousin of it is exercise.Scientists have pinpointed sleep deprivation as a risk factor for heart disease There is an inverse relationship between sleep duration and cardiovascular disease, so shorter sleep duration appears to increase the risk of cardiovascular events.

Insomnia and sleep apnea syndrome related to heart diseasesleep time and sleep quality, Direct effect on blood pressure. Lack of sleep indirectly causes people to: make poor food choices and Losing the desire to exerciseboth of which increase your risk of heart disease.

9. See your doctor and keep track of your health records

If possible, schedule an annual checkup with your doctor to make sure all is well.

Blood tests that check cholesterol, triglycerides, blood sugar, and other important health markers can help you closely monitor your heart health. If you don't have a primary care physician, call your local urgent care or walk-in clinic to see if they offer basic blood tests. at least, check blood pressure and home monitor Show how you are doing. track health records This allows you to identify changes and patterns over time.

If signs of heart disease appear, there's nothing to fear ask your doctor. Be sure to understand what the numbers mean, what changes you need to make to your lifestyle, and whether you need medication. Advocating for your own health will get you further.

