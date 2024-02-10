Measles cases confirmed in Maricopa County.Here's what you need to know





The Maricopa County Department of Public Health announced Saturday morning that an international visitor is a confirmed measles carrier in Maricopa County. The Maricopa County Department of Public Health said it is investigating the measles incident. news releasecases of the highly contagious airborne disease are increasing across the United States and abroad, and unvaccinated people are at the highest risk of becoming ill if infected. “Measles is highly contagious and completely preventable,” said Dr. Nick Staab, the department's associate medical director, in a statement. “We encourage residents to stay up-to-date on vaccinations and to be on the lookout for measles symptoms, especially those at high risk or who have not been vaccinated,” Staab said in a statement. continued. According to the county Department of Public Health, people infected with measles can develop severe symptoms, especially young children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems. How does measles spread? The measles virus can be transmitted to people in a variety of ways, according to the county public health department. The measles virus can survive in the air for several hours and can infect unvaccinated people even after the infected person is no longer in the room.

Almost anyone exposed to measles will become ill if they have not received the measles, mumps, or rubella vaccine or have never had it.

Measles can spread even before a carrier feels sick. What are the symptoms of measles? The county public health department says people who get measles will experience the following symptoms: high fever

cough

snot

red or watery eyes

The rash appears three to five days after infection, starting on the forehead and spreading downward to the rest of the body. However, people with weakened immune systems or those who were vaccinated between 1964 and 1967 may not have the typical rash.

There are white spots on the throat The county public health department says symptoms can last up to 21 days. What should I do if I have these symptoms? The County Public Health Department offers the following advice to people who may have measles: You should self-isolate, stay away from others, and contact your health care provider by phone. We will let you know when to visit our office to help reduce the spread of infection.

If you do not have a health care provider and need care, call the emergency room or hospital before coming and let them know that you suspect you have measles. The County Public Health Department is calling on health care providers whose patients may be infected with measles to immediately notify them at 602-506-6767 to initiate appropriate follow-up. If you need additional information about the virus, please visit the following site: County Department of Public Health Measles Website. How has measles spread in recent years? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 53 measles cases in 19 states and Washington, D.C., in 2023. Arizona was not among the areas where measles cases were reported in 2023. As of Jan. 25, there were nine measles cases in four U.S. states, but Arizona was not included, according to information from the CDC. map:See where measles cases are being reported across the US According to the CDC, there were 1,274 individual cases of measles confirmed in the United States in 2019, the highest percentage of confirmed cases reported nationally since 1992, the agency said. The 10 major measles endemic countries are in the Eastern Hemisphere. According to the CDC.

