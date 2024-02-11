Immune genes change in the blood of Alzheimer's patients





credit: neuron (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.neuron.2024.01.013

A new study from Northwestern Medicine reveals epigenetic changes in the immune system in the blood of Alzheimer's patients. This means that the patient's behavior or environment has caused changes that affect how the gene works. Many of these have changed immune gene The same things that increase an individual's risk of Alzheimer's disease. Northwestern scientists theorize that the cause may be a past viral infection. environmental pollutants or other lifestyle factors or behaviors. “These findings may implicate the peripheral immune response in Alzheimer's disease risk,” said lead researcher David Gate, assistant professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “These changes brain pathology Or whether they promote disease. ” The study was published on February 9th. neuron. Previous research has shown that many of the mutated genes that put people at higher risk for Alzheimer's disease immune system. However, because Alzheimer's disease is a brain disease, scientists were primarily studying the brain's central immune system. They have largely ignored the immune system in the blood, also known as the peripheral immune system. Gate decided to study blood. He and his colleagues found that all types of immune cells in Alzheimer's patients epigenetic changesindicated by open chromatin. Chromatin is the packaging of DNA within cells. When chromatin is open or exposed, a cell's genome is more susceptible to changes. Gates then looked at which genes were more open in these immune cells. He found that a receptor (CXCR3) on T cells was further exposed. Gates believes that CXCR3 acts like an antenna on T cells, allowing them to enter the brain. T cells do not normally enter the brain because they can cause inflammation. “The brain is sending out a signal that it is damaged, and the T cells are homing towards that signal with their antennae, CXCR3,” Gates said. “T cells can be very toxic in the brain, but we also don't know if these cells are trying to repair brain damage,” Gate said. Gate also discovered epigenetic changes in inflammatory proteins. white blood cells called monocytes. “Taken together, these findings demonstrate profound changes in immune function in patients with Alzheimer's disease,” Gate said. “Environmental factors, such as pollutants and infections that a person suffers from during their lifetime, can trigger these epigenetic changes.” This discovery uncovers several genes that could serve as potential therapeutic targets for manipulating the peripheral immune system. The next step in research is preclinical studies using in vitro culture systems and animal models to test these targets. Other Northwestern authors include Abhirami Ramakrishnan, Natalie Peele, Brooke Simonton, Milan Parikh, Ziyang Zhang, Victoria Teleglowa, and Lin van Orst. The title of the paper is “Epigenetic dysregulation in peripheral immunity in Alzheimer's disease.” For more information:

Abhirami Ramakrishnan et al, Epigenetic dysregulation in peripheral immunity in Alzheimer's disease, neuron (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.neuron.2024.01.013 provided by

northwestern university





Quote: Immune genes are altered in the blood of Alzheimer's patients (February 10, 2024) From https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-02-immune-genes-alzheimer-patients-blood.html 2024 Retrieved February 11th This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair dealing for personal study or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-02-immune-genes-alzheimer-patients-blood.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos