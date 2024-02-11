Health
UTRGV associate professor studies the 'dark side' of smartphone addiction
|
Do you have a little time?please ask instead
○Since ancient times, not that long ago, people's eyes weren't always glued to their smartphones.
According to Dr. Murad Mokbel, an associate professor in the Department of Information Systems at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, what was once considered abnormal behavior has become completely normalized and is actually a major problem of serious addiction. It is said that this is occurring. Robert C. Vacker College of Business and Entrepreneurship.
He has been researching the topic since 2015, when he began collecting data from a large health information technology company in the Midwest for a study on the impact of social media addiction on work and health-related outcomes. Based on a survey of more than 300 employees at the company, Mokbel found that social media addiction is harmful to both employees and employees.
His research was later published in reputable peer-reviewed journals such as Internet Research, Transactions on Computer-Human Interaction, Behavior and Information Technology, to name a few. Other articles are also in preparation.
“This is a very fascinating and relevant research focus,” Mokbel said. “I actually study both the dark and bright sides of technology.”
Addiction, whether it's opiates or TikTok, falls right into the dark side category. Mokbel, who is also director of the department's Master of Business and Analytical Science program, said smartphone addiction has a lot in common with addictions to things like pornography, video games, television and gambling.
“There are so many factors: pleasure, the individual trying to satisfy their need for pleasure, entertainment to combat boredom,” he says. “At the same time, providers of apps and platforms like social media are also profiting from it. And the more users use those apps, the more economically[the providers]can benefit. .”
While “hedonic” has historically referred to behaviors such as excessive drinking, eating, shopping, and overspending, today it better describes the excitement users get from smartphones and social media. Social media apps are considered hedonic, and utilitarian features like email are called “instrumental.”
Addicts often don't realize they're addicted, Mokbel said, and while addiction spans a wide range of ages, it's certainly more prevalent among young people.
“Of course it's more common among young people because they are heavy users of this technology compared to older people,” he says.
Based on his research, Mokbel concludes that this new addiction is detrimental to an individual's well-being, in part because it crowds out mental activities that are beneficial to health, such as reading. It is something.
“Addiction to these technologies depletes critical resources, including cognitive resources such as mindfulness, attention, and concentration,” he said. “It also depletes emotional resources. It increases stress levels, burnout, and feelings of fatigue.”
And it's literally a waste of time.
“It also depletes time resources,” Mokbel said. “People get so caught up in this addictive behavior that they neglect other important aspects of their lives, such as exercise and taking care of their physical and mental health. Not only that, but addiction to social media is extremely Research shows that it can negatively impact work performance because it's distracting. Studies have shown that it takes individuals and employees approximately 23 minutes to get back into the same flow before being interrupted. I am.”
He is working on another study with a former doctoral student and has so far shown that smartphone addiction depletes cognitive and emotional resources, making it difficult to perform tasks, i.e. everyday performance, and even innovative performance. (tasks that require innovation) have also been shown to have a negative impact. , both contribute to innovative performance, Mokbel said.
So are our devices making us stupid?
“It definitely replaces a lot of important things that we had before,” Mokbel said. “For example, the social aspect. If you don't have your phone with you when you're waiting for the bus, you're more likely to chat with other people at the bus stop and connect with the world. It attracts attention. …While on a date at a restaurant, you can often see people, even couples on a date, glued to their phones.”
Addressing this type of addiction requires all stakeholders to work together to overcome and reduce its negative effects, he said. This includes employers, parents, platform providers, and of course users. For example, Mokbel says reading can help reduce the negative effects of video game addiction.
He believes it's only a matter of time before the American Psychiatric Association officially recognizes smartphone/social media addiction as a disorder, as the APA has already recognized for internet gaming.
“Some of my colleagues are currently doing neuroscience research to demonstrate that impact, not just from a behavioral perspective, but also through neuroscience,” Mokbel said.
Smartphone addiction will not go away, but companies that profit from the overuse of apps and platforms should play a big role in mitigating the harm to individuals and society, he said.
“Their business model is to increase usage to increase profitability,” Mokbel said. “At the same time, I think they have a moral obligation to at least bring awareness that people are overusing things like notifications.”
Reminds you to take a break – go for a walk.
“Maybe something like that could be beneficial,” he said. “They don't have to lose money. People will still continue to use it. But at least give those who overspend it that recognition.”
UTRGV's Counseling Center has resources to help people concerned about technology addiction and other behaviors. Call or email (956) 665-2574 for the Edinburg campus or (956) 882-3897 for the Brownsville campus. [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://myrgv.com/local-news/2024/02/09/utrgv-associate-professor-studies-the-dark-side-of-smartphone-addiction/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Microsoft suddenly did something very simple, and it's ridiculously useful
- UTRGV associate professor studies the 'dark side' of smartphone addiction
- Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 2: Progress Report on Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film
- Small Farm Tech Expo: Technology innovators bring creativity to small farms
- Ji Chang-wooks Agency Apologizes After Actor's Smoking Video Says It Was Inappropriate
- Men's Tennis Blanks UW-Eau Claire, Valentini Earns 300th Win
- STARBUZZ: THE NEXUS IN MEN'S CLOTHING – Journal
- Sino-Russian relations: Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will have several meetings, including a visit to China this year, according to the ambassador
- Mithun Chakraborty hospitalized after stroke: Bollywood unites in support
- Agricultural Bank of China expands lending to strategic emerging industries
- End of electoral campaigns and imminent vote in Indonesia-Xinhua
- Who is the piranha on The Masked Singer UK? Clues and hints so far