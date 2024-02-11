UTRGV associate professor studies the 'dark side' of smartphone addiction

Do you have a little time?please ask instead

○Since ancient times, not that long ago, people's eyes weren't always glued to their smartphones.

According to Dr. Murad Mokbel, an associate professor in the Department of Information Systems at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, what was once considered abnormal behavior has become completely normalized and is actually a major problem of serious addiction. It is said that this is occurring. Robert C. Vacker College of Business and Entrepreneurship.

He has been researching the topic since 2015, when he began collecting data from a large health information technology company in the Midwest for a study on the impact of social media addiction on work and health-related outcomes. Based on a survey of more than 300 employees at the company, Mokbel found that social media addiction is harmful to both employees and employees.

His research was later published in reputable peer-reviewed journals such as Internet Research, Transactions on Computer-Human Interaction, Behavior and Information Technology, to name a few. Other articles are also in preparation.

“This is a very fascinating and relevant research focus,” Mokbel said. “I actually study both the dark and bright sides of technology.”

Addiction, whether it's opiates or TikTok, falls right into the dark side category. Mokbel, who is also director of the department's Master of Business and Analytical Science program, said smartphone addiction has a lot in common with addictions to things like pornography, video games, television and gambling.

“There are so many factors: pleasure, the individual trying to satisfy their need for pleasure, entertainment to combat boredom,” he says. “At the same time, providers of apps and platforms like social media are also profiting from it. And the more users use those apps, the more economically[the providers]can benefit. .”

While “hedonic” has historically referred to behaviors such as excessive drinking, eating, shopping, and overspending, today it better describes the excitement users get from smartphones and social media. Social media apps are considered hedonic, and utilitarian features like email are called “instrumental.”

Addicts often don't realize they're addicted, Mokbel said, and while addiction spans a wide range of ages, it's certainly more prevalent among young people.

“Of course it's more common among young people because they are heavy users of this technology compared to older people,” he says.

Based on his research, Mokbel concludes that this new addiction is detrimental to an individual's well-being, in part because it crowds out mental activities that are beneficial to health, such as reading. It is something.

“Addiction to these technologies depletes critical resources, including cognitive resources such as mindfulness, attention, and concentration,” he said. “It also depletes emotional resources. It increases stress levels, burnout, and feelings of fatigue.”

And it's literally a waste of time.

“It also depletes time resources,” Mokbel said. “People get so caught up in this addictive behavior that they neglect other important aspects of their lives, such as exercise and taking care of their physical and mental health. Not only that, but addiction to social media is extremely Research shows that it can negatively impact work performance because it's distracting. Studies have shown that it takes individuals and employees approximately 23 minutes to get back into the same flow before being interrupted. I am.”

He is working on another study with a former doctoral student and has so far shown that smartphone addiction depletes cognitive and emotional resources, making it difficult to perform tasks, i.e. everyday performance, and even innovative performance. (tasks that require innovation) have also been shown to have a negative impact. , both contribute to innovative performance, Mokbel said.

So are our devices making us stupid?

“It definitely replaces a lot of important things that we had before,” Mokbel said. “For example, the social aspect. If you don't have your phone with you when you're waiting for the bus, you're more likely to chat with other people at the bus stop and connect with the world. It attracts attention. …While on a date at a restaurant, you can often see people, even couples on a date, glued to their phones.”

Addressing this type of addiction requires all stakeholders to work together to overcome and reduce its negative effects, he said. This includes employers, parents, platform providers, and of course users. For example, Mokbel says reading can help reduce the negative effects of video game addiction.

He believes it's only a matter of time before the American Psychiatric Association officially recognizes smartphone/social media addiction as a disorder, as the APA has already recognized for internet gaming.

“Some of my colleagues are currently doing neuroscience research to demonstrate that impact, not just from a behavioral perspective, but also through neuroscience,” Mokbel said.

Smartphone addiction will not go away, but companies that profit from the overuse of apps and platforms should play a big role in mitigating the harm to individuals and society, he said.

“Their business model is to increase usage to increase profitability,” Mokbel said. “At the same time, I think they have a moral obligation to at least bring awareness that people are overusing things like notifications.”

Reminds you to take a break – go for a walk.

“Maybe something like that could be beneficial,” he said. “They don't have to lose money. People will still continue to use it. But at least give those who overspend it that recognition.”

UTRGV's Counseling Center has resources to help people concerned about technology addiction and other behaviors. Call or email (956) 665-2574 for the Edinburg campus or (956) 882-3897 for the Brownsville campus. [email protected].