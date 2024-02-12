Note to parents: School and nursery school immunization records must be updated by February 21 or children will be sent home.





PORTLAND, Ore. – As the Wednesday, Feb. 21 deadline for renewing child immunizations approaches, the Oregon Immunization Program will continue to update children if their records on file indicate they have not been vaccinated. We are calling on parents and caregivers to be aware that children may not be able to attend school or childcare. The third Wednesday of February is known as School Exclusion Day. By this date, all children attending public and private schools, preschools, Head Start, and certified child care facilities must be up to date on required immunizations or have an exemption, according to state law. Documents must be submitted. This year, if a child's immunization record does not have up-to-date immunizations by February 21, the school or day care center will send the child home. “Vaccine-preventable diseases can be highly contagious,” said Stacey de Asis Matthews, School Law Coordinator for the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Division of Public Health. “There have been several cases of measles across the United States.” “Immunization remains the best way to stop the spread of infection and keep our children and school communities healthy and safe.” In preparation for School Exclusion Day in 2023, Oregon's local health department sent 26,688 letters to parents and caregivers reminding them they need to provide records showing their child's up-to-date immunizations. As a result, a total of 4,048 children were sent home and prevented from attending school until their families provided the required vaccination records. This year, local public health officials mailed letters to families by February 7th. Parents and caregivers who want to vaccinate their children should contact their health care provider or local health department. You can also access her 211Info by dialing 211 on your phone or by visiting the following link: 211info.org. No one will be denied care by their local health department because they cannot pay for the required vaccines. Many pharmacists can administer vaccinations to children age 7 and older. OIP encourages families to contact their local pharmacy for more information. Click here for additional information on school immunizations. On the vaccination program website. Also posted on the OHA website Local school immunization data and OIP tableau school immunization dashboard. Oregonians shared personal stories with OHA about why adults vaccinate their children. OHA is asking people to join the conversation and share their reasons for getting vaccinated on social media using #ORVaccinates.

