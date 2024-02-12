What you need to know about Ozempic and other weight loss drugs

The patient once UMass Diabetes Center of Excellence I'm worried about my blood sugar levels. now, largely The call is about the problem get of commonly prescribed classes drugs For managing type 2 diabetes that too helps According to them, they lose weight endocrinologist Dr. Sameer Malkani, Professor of Medicine, University of Massachusetts Chan College medical school and clinical director Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism medicine.

drugs Ozempic etc. (Semaglutide) and Munjaro (Tirzepatide) what was designed to Helps lower blood sugar levels reduce cardiovascular system risk in type 2 Diabetes now high demand among those who want to lose weightOne effect of medicine.Even at retail price ~ more than $1,000 per month; They are flight disappeared from pharmacist shelvesAccording to Dr. Malkani,.

“Many overweight people have problems with their eating habits,” Malkani says. “they want to eat They are Stress eating, bulimia, and sometimes eating for comfort. When you take medication, your cravings go away, so you naturally eat less. ”

Here it is what to know About these weight loss drugs:

Pproducts such asThe brand name of the diabetes drug “Ozempic” has been changed. Wegs and was approved Products for weight loss by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, use medicine Semaglutidemeanwhile diabetes medicine Munjaroweight loss was approved under the name. zep bounduse Tirzepatide. BOthers synthetic version of naturally occurring Hormone GLP-1, Said Malkani.

“GLP-1 is produced in our intestines. When we eat, the activity of GLP-1 increases. Pancreas produces insulin in response to influx of glucose from food.But that too “It sends a signal to the satiety center in the brain, telling it to stop eating,” Malkani said. Synthetic versions of GLP-1 have similar effects It's a thing though has been active for a long time.

medicine is The usual given by injection Once a week. a Ozempic tablet form, called Libersusteeth Also Available. but this Must Take it every day on an empty stomach.

Malkani said GLP-1 drugs have another potential therapeutic effect. It seems so to some people suppress desire for alcohol and cigarettes.

Who can take the medicine?

GLP-1 drugs are safe to take for most people, Based on the doctor's prescription, According to Malkani. Binsurance It only covers the costs of certain conditions. People with type 2 diabetes are The usual have cost covered by their insurance. If someone is overweight and their BMI is is more than 26, and in a serious condition such as As heart disease Usually covered.

If someone wants the drug, weight loss Malkani said to herself. The threshold for insurance coverage usually exceeds the BMI 30after patient has Tried a structured diet and exercise program. Some insurance plans require a patient to There are also other health conditions associated with being overweight.

What are the side effects?

Malkani said doctors will start. Prescribe low doses to minimize side effectsgradually increase the dosage.mild nausea teeth Typical When to start treatment. Other common side effects are diarrhea and constipation., gallbladder problems and abdominal discomfort.

“Some people experience side effects if they don't eat or forget to drink water,” Malkani says. “If your kidney function is borderline, you may become dehydrated.”

rare but more serious Side effects include: paralysis of the stomach and intestines and pancreasis. The label carries a warning about an increased risk of thyroid cancer, but this association is still unclear.

GLP-1 drugs are being touted as a solution, but For stubborn weight gain that occurs frequently Accompany Regarding menopause, Malkani warned: When people lose body fat, they also lose some muscle and bone. He encouraged postmenopausal women to obtain a baseline bone density Evaluate these medications before starting them.

Are GLP-1 drugs “eternal drugs”?

When someone stops taking their medication, The craving is back, The weight will gradually return to normal, but According to Malkani. a You may not need to take the same medication foreverHowever, because new and more effective formulations are being developed.

“New drugs They are It comes out as They are called small molecules. They are It is not digested by the acid in the intestine. So in the future, people may be able to take pills,” he said.

How Massachusetts Chan is advancing what is known diabetes/weight Medicine to lose?

malkani and his Research team collaborates with Massachusetts Chan's Digital Health Program analyze Electronic health records of heart disease patients prescribed GLP-1 drugs. “We're trying to find out what the actual benefit is for them in terms of reducing cardiac events.and how that impacts total health care costs,” he said.

Another research project aims to decide Whether there is a genetic factor influence how people react to drugs; Malkani said. teeth Some people respond well to these drugs, losing up to 15 percent of their body weight.But there are also people like that. please do not”

Thteeth gene database The research will be led by Nina Lozano, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine; Amen

Dr. Sabe, Assistant Professor of Medicine; endocrinology expert And diabetes.