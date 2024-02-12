Lifetime Dance – Dance Australia

What is the recipe for a healthy life? Can dance hold the answer to your physical, mental, and psychological well-being from age 2 to age 102? We need to reject outdated ageist attitudes that deprive individuals of the opportunity to experience a life of benefit.

oppose ageist attitudes

The United Nations stated in its World Report on Age Discrimination (2021) that age discrimination is a global challenge. The dance world is leading the charge against these ageist attitudes for the benefit of everyone. The number of adult dance classes for all ages is gradually expanding across Australia. The studio's dance teachers also incorporate adult classes into their timetables. In addition, more and more schools are being created exclusively for adult students. Of particular note is the increase in options for older adults, which require different teacher expertise, skills, and knowledge than classes for younger adults. In addition, professional dance companies also participate to offer inclusive community dance classes, including classes specifically aimed at participants with motor and cognitive challenges such as those with multiple sclerosis. be. Dementia; Parkinson's disease; Arthritis; and brain injury.

dance for health

Scientific research on the benefits of dance (as well as music, movement and creative endeavors) on health, well-being and quality of health, in line with the International Association of Dance Medicine and Sciences (IADMS)'s 2019 Dance for Health Initiative field is expanding. life. IADMS reports that this is due to dance's ability to “build cognitive reserve and stimulate new synaptic connections,” and there is also accumulating evidence that dance has a positive impact on a variety of health issues. .

The Dance for Health Initiative focuses specifically on promoting research and dance practice, as well as fostering medical, scientific, and artistic excellence in the field of Dance for Health. The aim is to promote dance as a lifelong partner for health, “providing holistic, evidence-based activities to help individuals manage and adapt to physical, mental and social health challenges.” It's about verifying that you have the ability to do it.

IADMS reports that the Dance for Health program's “non-therapeutic” status is a key factor in its success. This approach enhances participant engagement and retention and contributes to long-term improvements in participant health outcomes. Promoting joy, creativity, connection, and support, our inclusive adult dance classes are not only good for your health, but also a social activity. One thing is clear: older Australians are aware of the many benefits of attending dance classes, and participation in such classes is on the rise.

Adult dancer in Here's to Life in Brisbane. Photo: BWP Studio.

Participant benefits

Sue Harvey has led Brisbane's not-for-profit community dance organization Here's to Life since 2003. Her classes include pizzazz, magical tap, and Buff Her Bones jazz, as well as drumming, art, singing, and more. All participants are over the age of 40, with the majority in their 60s and 70s, and a few in their 80s and 90s, Harvey said. She says dancing improves memory, spatial awareness and blood flow, adding that regular physical activity also produces endorphins, which reduce stress and anxiety, increase self-esteem and improve the ability to sleep. Here's to Life classes are so fun, she says, that participants “don't realize how much work their minds and bodies are putting into it.”

One of the 92-year-old dancers said after the class:

Another facility is RIPE Dance, run by Gail Hughton in Noosa, Queensland since 2012 and with participants ranging in age from 57 to 97. Hughton offers a wide range of dance styles, including jazz and contemporary, with a focus on fall prevention and social connection. Some of these classes are seated for people with mobility or balance issues.

For the past 11 years, Hughton has noted that dance has “many physical, cognitive, emotional and social benefits for older adults.” All of her observations are supported by a growing body of science and research. Some of these benefits include improved posture, balance, strength, coordination, confidence, and the social connections that classes can provide. Some of these benefits are specific to the participant's stage in life, as demonstrated in the example of one 92-year-old dancer who told Hughton after her class: Now I'll do it.”

Another student of hers is 82 years old and attends classes three times a week. That's because, as Hughton told me, “coming to dance is like being close to yourself.”

Students at Elance Adult Ballet School in Melbourne. Photo: Jacinta Christos.

Another adult teacher, Diane Harrison, founded Elance Adult Ballet School in Melbourne in 2002 with the mission of giving the gift of ballet to others and making a positive difference in people's lives. School was established. Her school offers classical her ballet classes at 13 different levels. In addition to the physical benefits, she says the connections her students make as they engage in artistic and athletic pursuits are also important components of the experience. “Our studio provides a space where these connections are formed and celebrated,” she says, adding, “Adults thrive when they are part of a like-minded community.” Ta.

Melbourne Institute of Dance's adult dance classes include ballet classes as well as contemporary and character dance classes for a variety of ability levels. According to director Kalman Warhaft, participants range in age from 16 to 86. The main benefit for students, he says, is that they can “feel the love.” A love for the way I feel when I listen to music. The love of being around like-minded people who strive to create art, and the love of accomplishment that comes from trying. ”

Another aspect is the sense of “escapism'' that students experience. “In the busy and intense world we live in, our dance classes allow students to participate in a safe space where they can dive into the world of dance,” he says. One of his adult male dance participants told him: “Dance makes me feel strong. It also has a built-in grace that I don't usually experience in my day job as a software developer.”

Gail Hughton demonstrates a RIPE dance mobility class at a school in Noosa, Queensland. Photo by Barry Allsop.

Teacher benefits

Not only participants, but also teachers can benefit from classes for adults. Witnessing the dedication, passion, and love that adults bring to the classroom can be inspirational. “I leave the class with a sense of humility and satisfaction that is indescribable,” Harvey says.

Harrison shares this appreciation and says it's fulfilling to work with older dancers. For her, engaging with people from all walks of life “deepens her compassion, inspires her beliefs, and broadens her worldview.”

“I really enjoy promoting dance for seniors,” agrees Hughton, calling it the most rewarding teaching experience in over 40 years of dance teaching. In addition to staying physically active, teaching dance also strengthens her own mental health and resilience, she says. “Another benefit is that it's financially rewarding. All classes are full and most participants return year after year, she says: “Older people are loyal, reliable, fun and have great stories to share in their lives. ”

For Warhaft, the presence of adult dancers who choose to be there and bring passion and joy to the studio “creates a wonderful atmosphere in which to work and dance.” Adults “generally take more responsibility for 'why' and 'how' things are done and are better at self-directed learning.” This makes him mentally active and makes him think of new ways to explain things, making him a better teacher.

considerations

Teachers considering offering dance classes for adults should consider several factors. These include ensuring we understand the challenges of working with more mature bodies; Classes should be a good workout for the mind and body, with movement modifications for different movements. Harrison emphasizes the need for “the relevance of what is being taught and a better understanding of what adult bodies can realistically and safely achieve.”

Hughton said dance artists, teachers, and practitioners who work with older adults need “skills” to understand the natural biological and physiological changes that occur during the aging process, as well as “psychological and behavioral changes.” “Special professional development and training are needed to improve their skills and gain critical knowledge.” and possible social changes and health conditions. ”

Change in mentality

One of the biggest barriers to joining adult dance classes is overcoming ageist attitudes toward dance. Recent television shows such as the ABC's Keep on Dancing and the rise of community dance classes offered by professional dance companies and dance studios across Australia are slowly eroding the stereotype that dance is only for young people. is starting to change. Warhaft said: “Dance is an essential and important part of human evolution and one of our primitive instincts.” He says that the older people get, the more important it becomes for them to be able to enjoy the benefits of dance. Masu.

Despite this, Hughton says, “Ageism remains prevalent, and across professions, older people often experience ageism against themselves and believe that dancing is beyond them.'' ” he says. Harvey agrees: “Our members often tell us that they are a little apprehensive about having their families participate at first, but they see the benefits, including the confidence, friendships, and energy they gain. And then they get inspired too.”

Ageist stereotypes are not helpful when banning or restricting participants who could benefit most, such as those with mobility issues.

Taking an adult dance class or three regularly may actually be the answer to healthy aging. At least adult dance classes offer an opportunity to have fun. Let's exercise. We provide opportunities for interaction and creativity.

What's not to love about it?