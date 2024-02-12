Health
Want to stop that persistent cough?Doctors say it often just takes patience and time
A persistent, nagging cough. They are unpleasant, aggravating, and unfortunately all too common after various viral infections.
Research shows that 'post-infectious cough', which refers to symptoms that last three to eight weeks after an initial respiratory infection such as a cold, flu or coronavirus, affects up to a quarter of adults. is suggested.
So what can you do to permanently cure such a persistent cough?
Often it's a matter of patience and time, but Suggest a trio of doctors said in an article published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ).
“In most cases, a cough will go away on its own without medication or treatment, but it can last much longer than you think,” says Kevin, one of the authors of the article and a Vancouver-based family physician. Dr. Liang said in an interview. Along with CBC News.
Liang, a clinical lecturer in the Department of Family Practice at the University of British Columbia, said patients often worry about a persistent cough and wonder if the initial infection is still present.
the current8:46A persistent cough? Here's what you need to know
But that's usually not the case, he stressed.
What is actually happening, Liang et al. write, is that the preceding infection sets off an “inflammatory cascade” that increases bronchial hyperresponsiveness and mucus production while decreasing mucus clearance.
In other words, the inflammation makes your nose runny and makes parts of your lungs more sensitive, a combination that causes your body to cough over and over again.
And Liang says there is no quick fix.
The length of a prolonged cough is important.
The question of how to deal with an unpleasant cough is an old one.
For many years, doctors have classified coughs into two categories. One is an acute cough that is short-term, and the other is a chronic cough that lasts for more than a few weeks. However, more recently, Guidance has begun to shift to the third category of 'subacute' coughs It lasts only 3 to 8 weeks. Short enough to solve, but long enough to solve. very Annoying.
In one study, Published nearly 20 years agoevaluated approximately 200 patients with persistent cough and found that the most common cause of “subacute” cough was simply a past infection, and not a more serious ongoing health problem. discovered.
That's the same conclusion in a new article in CMAJ. But the Canadian doctors' peer-reviewed practice proposal also emphasizes the importance for clinicians to consider other possibilities.
For someone's persistent hacking to be considered a post-infectious cough, doctors need to see an early respiratory infection. You should also rule out other health problems that can cause similar symptoms, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and whooping cough. “Whooping cough” for something distinctive Oops The sounds it might bring.
Certain red flags, and a cough lasting longer than eight weeks, should also prompt further follow-up, the doctors wrote.
Symptoms such as coughing up blood, difficulty swallowing, hoarseness, a history of recurrent pneumonia, or a long history of smoking may indicate another health problem.
In such a case, persistent cough “It could be a symptom that requires more aggressive treatment,” said Dr. Imran Satir, a pulmonologist who runs the cough clinic at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont. And he was not involved in writing the CMAJ article.
If someone's cough continues to get worse, or if the patient has a fever, difficulty breathing or constant wheezing, those are other signals that someone may have another underlying medical condition. He said that there is.
“There are big nuances in how to deal with this,” Satya stressed. That's because a persistent cough can be a symptom of a variety of serious conditions, including pulmonary fibrosis, lung cancer, heart failure, and tuberculosis. “It's important not to miss these,” he says.
But doctors agree that simple cases of persistent cough caused by a previous viral infection usually resolve on their own.
'No evidence' treatments can help
The problem is that it takes time. And there is “no evidence” that the treatment options are helpful, the authors write in the CMAJ paper.
Systematic studies cited by the group include: Published in British Journal of General Practice In 2018, we reviewed six randomized controlled trials involving hundreds of people with subacute cough, suggesting no clear benefit to any treatment.
“A systematic review of randomized controlled trials evaluating inhaled corticosteroids, bronchodilators, and oral medications for post-infectious cough concluded that there was no evidence of benefit,” the CMAJ authors noted. did.
“Most trials have found that cough symptoms improve without the use of drugs, highlighting the natural suppressive nature of cough after infection.”
Commonly offered options such as inhalers and codeine are expensive and can come with “troublesome side effects,” Liang added.
For example, codeine, an opiate-based painkiller, is found in certain cough syrups and, when taken in high doses, can lead to drowsiness, headaches, decreased breathing, and even nausea and vomiting.
On the other hand, most inhalers are the primary treatment for chronic lung diseases such as asthma and COPD, rather than short-term cough concerns.
Antibiotics don't work either. They are used to fight active bacterial infections rather than viral infections or post-infectious inflammation. (Doctors are also concerned that it is being prescribed too often, leading to rising rates of drug resistance as bacteria evolve to evade existing drugs. cause an untreatable infection. )
Satya agreed that these options are meaningless for mundane hacking. “There's not much evidence to suggest that inhaled steroids, bronchodilators, antibiotics, and steroids reduce cough and make you feel better.”
There's that too anything Is there anything people can do to reduce coughing in the weeks following a viral infection?
Liang said patients' hacking often flares up at night, so he often recommends propping up some pillows instead of lying down in bed. But beyond that, it's pretty much just a waiting game.
“At the end of the day, it’s time to stop coughing and figure things out.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/lingering-cough-patience-time-1.7109632
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Want to stop that persistent cough?Doctors say it often just takes patience and time
- WC Tech Fund calls for innovative business proposals
- Indonesia election: everything you need to know
- Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter 24 Day 1
- Women's tennis drops to number 15 on the final day of the ITA Indoors
- Stock market today: Gensol Engineering share price jumps 8% after winning PLI bid
- This migration failure shows why legacy technology needs to be addressed
- How it captivates women tired of Xi Jinping's conservative era
- Defense Secretary transfers duties to deputy while hospitalized
- These fleece-lined pants are up to 31% off
- Pakistan election results: Thousands of Imran Khan supporters block highways
- February 11, 2024 Israel-Hamas war