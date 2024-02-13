Two environmental samples test positive for wild poliovirus – Pakistan





Islamabad, February 11, 2024 – Two environmental samples taken from Sibi district in Balochistan and Peshawar district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tested positive for wild poliovirus type 1. The virus was isolated from a sewage sample collected in Sibi on January 15 and another sample collected in Peshawar on January 22, the NIH's Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication informed, and both samples It added that the YB3A cluster was imported into Japan. Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Yang said the continued detection of the imported virus is of great concern and the polio eradication program is developing a comprehensive plan to stop its spread. . “Following the first national vaccination drive of 2024 in January, we will once again launch a national vaccination drive to protect against polio, vaccinating more than 45 million children under five from February 26. We are planning to carry out a polio campaign,” said Dr Jang. Health Secretary Iftikhar Ali Shalwani urged parents and communities to understand the threat of poliovirus, saying this opportunistic virus targets vulnerable children regardless of which side of the border they are on. said. Additionally, “communities and families play a major role in protecting children from this paralyzing disease. Refusing to vaccinate can put a child at risk of lifelong paralysis from polio. Polio If you hear workers knocking on your door, be sure to get your child vaccinated.” Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Action Center for Polio Eradication, said that following the detection of multiple polioviruses in the environment, the polio program has once again expanded the national polio program to boost children's immunity. He said he was planning a polio campaign. “The oral polio vaccine most effectively prevents this disease. That is why we will run several campaigns in 2024 to ensure that all children under the age of five receive multiple doses and stay safe from polio.” That's the plan,” he said. So far this year, no cases of polio have been detected in Pakistan, but 30 environmental samples have tested positive for the virus. Note for editors: Polio is a highly contagious disease caused by the poliovirus that primarily affects children under the age of five. It can invade the nervous system and cause paralysis and death. Although there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this devastating disease. Every time a child under the age of 5 is vaccinated, they increase their protection against viruses. Repeated vaccinations have protected millions of children from polio and made polio eradication possible in nearly every country in the world except two endemic countries: Pakistan and Afghanistan. For more information, please contact us below. Amina Sarwar, NEOC Communications Officer Contact number: +923125190383 Email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/pakistan/two-environmental-samples-test-positive-wild-poliovirus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos