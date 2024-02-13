'Pirate of the sea' Great skuas, drastically reduced after bird flu





Written by Georgina RanardBBC News science reporter Getty Images Skuas steal food from other birds and may even prey on small creatures like puffins The RSPB says the number of powerful birds known as sea pirates has dwindled due to bird flu. Skuas used to fly around UK coastlines stealing food from other birds, but their numbers have fallen by 76% in 2023, the charity's report said. Populations of boobies and roseate terns have also declined significantly after bird flu wiped out thousands of wild birds in 2021-2022. The numbers of the three species had been increasing since before the outbreak. The H5N1 avian influenza virus spread to wild birds in the summer of 2021, killing thousands of animals. The RSPB said the findings revealed that avian influenza was “one of the greatest immediate conservation threats facing multiple seabirds”. “This is a wake-up call about how serious avian influenza is, and it comes on top of multiple other threats these species face,” said Jeanne Duggan, RSPB avian influenza policy assistant. To tell. The RSPB surveyed 13 bird species between May and July 2023 and concluded that avian influenza was very likely responsible for the declines in Great Gulls, Gannets and Roseate Terns, and the declines in Sandwich Terns and Terns. . Getty Images Thousands of boobies are estimated to have died from bird flu Compared to large-scale bird censuses conducted from 2015 to 2021, gannet populations declined by 25%, roseate terns by 21%, sandwich terns by 35%, and common terns by 42%. Almost the entire population of Great Britain's Great Skua lives in Scotland. At least 2,591 great skuas died in 2022, with 1,400 from one colony on Houla Island in the Shetland Islands alone. The total number in the UK has fallen from 9,088 to 2,160. Ms Duggan stressed that the UK is vitally important in protecting birds around the world because so many of the birds breed here. “It's encouraging to see that if we do the right thing in the UK, it can actually have huge benefits for people around the world,” she says. Gannets were also hit hard in 2022, with 11,175 deaths in Scotland and an estimated 5,000 deaths in Glasholm, Wales. The total number of people counted in the UK in 2023 fell by 25% from 227,129 to 171,048. Bird flu has become less serious in the UK in recent months, but it is causing mass bird deaths in other parts of the world. It was first detected in elephants and fur seals in Antarctica in January. “The virus is still present around the world, but birds in the UK are still at risk and the virus will continue to mutate. We need to think of this as a long-term threat.” says Duggan. Climate change, fishing-related mortality, the impact of offshore wind energy development and a reduction in food availability are also threats facing UK seabirds, the RSPB said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-68276680 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos